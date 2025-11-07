Passengers flying Gulf to India can add 10kg extra luggage for a nominal fee
Dubai: Air India Express has extended its popular excess baggage promotion for flights from Gulf countries to India until November 30, offering travellers an additional 10 kg of luggage for just Dh11.
The airline initially launched the festive offer in October, and following overwhelming demand, has now extended both the sale period and travel validity through the end of November, said PP Singh, Regional Manager, GMEA at Air India.
Under the promotion, passengers can add 10kg to their standard 30kg baggage allowance, bringing the total to 40kg for a nominal fee. In the UAE, the additional baggage costs Dh11, with similar pricing available across other Gulf markets including Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain.
The offer comes during the peak travel season as thousands of Indian expatriates prepare to fly home for year-end holidays and festivities.
That said, passengers need to act quickly. The airline has warned that slots are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. More importantly, the extra baggage must be purchased at the time of ticket booking—it cannot be added after the ticket is issued.
Both the sale period and travel validity run until November 30, giving travellers a narrow window to take advantage of the deal.
The low-cost carrier has been competing aggressively on Gulf-India routes, one of the world's busiest aviation corridors.
The airline hasn't indicated whether the promotion will extend beyond November or return for future travel periods.
Standard excess baggage fees typically cost significantly more when purchased at the airport, making the pre-booked option a substantial saving for travellers. At regular rates, 10kg of excess baggage can cost upwards of Dh100-150 depending on the route.
