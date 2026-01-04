GOLD/FOREX
Air India Express offers discounted baggage for gulf travelers to India

Fly to India with extra baggage

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Air India Express offers discounted baggage for gulf travelers to India
Unsplash

Looking forward to a holiday in India before March? This is your time to book your trip. Air India Express has an offer – valid for bookings made until Jan 31, for flights between Jan 16 and Mar 10 – that will mean you can take just a little bit extra at very little extra expense.

You can use the offer if you are flying to India from Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, or the UAE. As for the way to get the deal – just pre-book your 5kg or 10kg add-on baggage. It’ll cost you BHD 0.2, KWD 0.2, OMR 0.2, QAR 2, SAR 2, and Dh2 respectively in lots of 5kg and 10kg. The offer is available across all fares including Xpress Value, Xpress Lite, Xpress Flex, and Xpress Biz.

As a flier, you already get a 30 kilo baggage allowance across fare types – well, except for if you choose Xpress Lite, the airline’s zero check-in baggage fare.

Ready for a holiday but don't know when to book your ticket? Check out our list of official holidays in the country to help you decide.

