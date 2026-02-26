In the UAE market, the lowest advertised Lite (zero check-in baggage) fare is Dh323 on the Sharjah–Surat route. The corresponding ‘value’ fare on the same route starts from Dh355. However, the fares are subject to availability.

Members of the Tata NeuPass rewards programme can receive an additional discount. The airline said Business Class seats are available on more than 40 Boeing 737-8 aircraft, which were inducted as part of the Tata Group-owned airline’s expansion.

Air India Express said it is also offering zero convenience fees on bookings made using net banking on its website and mobile app. Travellers booking Flex fares through the same platforms can also avail zero convenience fees.

