Bookings open until March 1 for travel between March and October 2026
Dubai: Travellers flying between the UAE and India can book one-way ‘lite’ fares starting from Dh323, India’s Air India Express announced as it launched its monthly ‘PayDay Sale’ across domestic and international routes.
The limited-time sale is open for bookings until March 1, with travel valid from March 3 to October 8, the airline said.
In the UAE market, the lowest advertised Lite (zero check-in baggage) fare is Dh323 on the Sharjah–Surat route. The corresponding ‘value’ fare on the same route starts from Dh355. However, the fares are subject to availability.
Across other Gulf routes, the airline has listed the following lowest Lite fares:
• Oman (Muscat–Mumbai): OMR22.8
• Bahrain (Bahrain–Kozhikode): BHD47
• Qatar (Doha–Kochi): QAR468
• Kuwait (Kuwait–Bengaluru): KWD28
• Saudi Arabia (Dammam–Delhi): SAR286
The sale fares apply to both domestic and international travel across the airline’s network.
Bookings can be made on the airline’s website, mobile app and through major booking channels.
Air India Express said it is also offering zero convenience fees on bookings made using net banking on its website and mobile app. Travellers booking Flex fares through the same platforms can also avail zero convenience fees.
The Flex fare includes free date changes up to three days prior to departure, a 20kg baggage allowance on domestic flights and 35kg on international flights, along with a prime seat and a lite bite.
The airline’s website also features offers for loyalty members, including 25 per cent off Business Class fares. These fares include additional legroom, complimentary ‘Gourmair’ hot meals, extra check-in baggage allowance and ‘Xpress Ahead’ priority services.
Members of the Tata NeuPass rewards programme can receive an additional discount. The airline said Business Class seats are available on more than 40 Boeing 737-8 aircraft, which were inducted as part of the Tata Group-owned airline’s expansion.
Today, Air India Express operates over 500 daily flights connecting 45 domestic and 17 international destinations across South Asia, Southeast Asia and the Gulf region. It has a fleet of more than 100 Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 aircraft.