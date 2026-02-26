GOLD/FOREX
Eid Al Fitr travel: Air India Express launches UAE-India ‘payday sale’

Bookings open until March 1 for travel between March and October 2026

Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
Bookings can be made on the airline’s website, mobile app and through major booking channels.
Air India Express

Dubai: Travellers flying between the UAE and India can book one-way ‘lite’ fares starting from Dh323, India’s Air India Express announced as it launched its monthly ‘PayDay Sale’ across domestic and international routes.

The limited-time sale is open for bookings until March 1, with travel valid from March 3 to October 8, the airline said.

In the UAE market, the lowest advertised Lite (zero check-in baggage) fare is Dh323 on the Sharjah–Surat route. The corresponding ‘value’ fare on the same route starts from Dh355. However, the fares are subject to availability.

Across other Gulf routes, the airline has listed the following lowest Lite fares:

• Oman (Muscat–Mumbai): OMR22.8

• Bahrain (Bahrain–Kozhikode): BHD47

• Qatar (Doha–Kochi): QAR468

• Kuwait (Kuwait–Bengaluru): KWD28

• Saudi Arabia (Dammam–Delhi): SAR286

The sale fares apply to both domestic and international travel across the airline’s network.

Zero convenience fee offer

Air India Express said it is also offering zero convenience fees on bookings made using net banking on its website and mobile app. Travellers booking Flex fares through the same platforms can also avail zero convenience fees.

The Flex fare includes free date changes up to three days prior to departure, a 20kg baggage allowance on domestic flights and 35kg on international flights, along with a prime seat and a lite bite.

Loyalty benefits and discounts

The airline’s website also features offers for loyalty members, including 25 per cent off Business Class fares. These fares include additional legroom, complimentary ‘Gourmair’ hot meals, extra check-in baggage allowance and ‘Xpress Ahead’ priority services.

Members of the Tata NeuPass rewards programme can receive an additional discount. The airline said Business Class seats are available on more than 40 Boeing 737-8 aircraft, which were inducted as part of the Tata Group-owned airline’s expansion.

Today, Air India Express operates over 500 daily flights connecting 45 domestic and 17 international destinations across South Asia, Southeast Asia and the Gulf region. It has a fleet of more than 100 Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 aircraft.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
