“These flights are not cancelled; they are only being shifted to Air India Express,” said PP Singh, clarifying that passengers will still have direct connectivity between Dubai and the two Indian cities.

The move means Air India’s wide-body and narrow-body full-service flights between Dubai and Kochi, and Dubai and Hyderabad — in both directions — will cease by the end of the winter schedule. Instead, the services on these routes will continue under the Air India Express banner.

