GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 18°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Dubai–Kochi, Hyderabad flyers see a change as Air India reshapes routes

Move follows Air India’s earlier Dubai shifts on Mumbai and Delhi routes

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Considered by Air India as its new flagship, the airline's latest A350 made its debut on the Delhi - Dubai route earlier this year.
Considered by Air India as its new flagship, the airline's latest A350 made its debut on the Delhi - Dubai route earlier this year.
Air India

Dubai: Air India will end its full-service operations on the Dubai–Kochi and Dubai–Hyderabad routes, with flights on these sectors to be operated instead by its low-cost arm, Air India Express, from March 28, 2026.

The move means Air India’s wide-body and narrow-body full-service flights between Dubai and Kochi, and Dubai and Hyderabad — in both directions — will cease by the end of the winter schedule. Instead, the services on these routes will continue under the Air India Express banner.

“These flights are not cancelled; they are only being shifted to Air India Express,” said PP Singh, clarifying that passengers will still have direct connectivity between Dubai and the two Indian cities.

India–Dubai remains one of the busiest international aviation corridors in the world, driven largely by expatriate traffic, visiting-friends-and-relatives (VFR) demand, and strong leisure and business travel flows.

Air India has followed a similar strategy in the past. A few years ago, the airline moved its Dubai services on the Mumbai and Delhi routes away from Air India’s mainline, reallocating capacity as part of broader network and fleet restructuring.

However, aviation analysts say passenger preferences remain split. TP Sudheesh, General Manager of Deira Travels, said many travellers continue to favour full-service airlines, especially on international routes.

“Passengers always prefer full-service carriers over budget airlines for greater comfort, convenience and reliability, valuing bundled amenities such as meals, baggage and entertainment,” Sudheesh said.

He added that full-service carriers also offer premium cabins, lounge access and loyalty points, and typically operate from major airports, making journeys more seamless and less stressful.

For expatriates and frequent flyers who prefer Air India’s full-service offering on the Dubai–Kochi and Dubai–Hyderabad sectors, the only option on these routes from late March 2026 will now be Air India Express.

However, a majority of UAE national carriers, including full-service carriers Emirates and Etihad, operate flights to these routes.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Show More
Related Topics:
air india

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Airline representatives said a doctor travelling on the flight assisted with CPR and initial care during the diversion.

Infant illness forces Air India Express diversion

2m read
UAE-India travel: How to get add-on baggage for cheap

UAE-India travel: How to get add-on baggage for cheap

1m read
IndiGo cancels up to 2,000 flights, leaving thousands of passengers stranded across India. Aviation authorities are redistributing its slots to competitors.

IndiGo cancellations: Rival airlines to get 110 slots

3m read
Air India boosts flight capacity to ensure passengers and baggage reach destinations quickly.

Air India caps fares amid IndiGo flight disruption

2m read