Move follows Air India’s earlier Dubai shifts on Mumbai and Delhi routes
Dubai: Air India will end its full-service operations on the Dubai–Kochi and Dubai–Hyderabad routes, with flights on these sectors to be operated instead by its low-cost arm, Air India Express, from March 28, 2026.
The move means Air India’s wide-body and narrow-body full-service flights between Dubai and Kochi, and Dubai and Hyderabad — in both directions — will cease by the end of the winter schedule. Instead, the services on these routes will continue under the Air India Express banner.
“These flights are not cancelled; they are only being shifted to Air India Express,” said PP Singh, clarifying that passengers will still have direct connectivity between Dubai and the two Indian cities.
India–Dubai remains one of the busiest international aviation corridors in the world, driven largely by expatriate traffic, visiting-friends-and-relatives (VFR) demand, and strong leisure and business travel flows.
Air India has followed a similar strategy in the past. A few years ago, the airline moved its Dubai services on the Mumbai and Delhi routes away from Air India’s mainline, reallocating capacity as part of broader network and fleet restructuring.
However, aviation analysts say passenger preferences remain split. TP Sudheesh, General Manager of Deira Travels, said many travellers continue to favour full-service airlines, especially on international routes.
“Passengers always prefer full-service carriers over budget airlines for greater comfort, convenience and reliability, valuing bundled amenities such as meals, baggage and entertainment,” Sudheesh said.
He added that full-service carriers also offer premium cabins, lounge access and loyalty points, and typically operate from major airports, making journeys more seamless and less stressful.
For expatriates and frequent flyers who prefer Air India’s full-service offering on the Dubai–Kochi and Dubai–Hyderabad sectors, the only option on these routes from late March 2026 will now be Air India Express.
However, a majority of UAE national carriers, including full-service carriers Emirates and Etihad, operate flights to these routes.
