GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE–India travel: Air India Express Dubai–Mangaluru cancelled just before take-off

Passengers face delay as crew exceeds duty time limits after ‘ramp return’ due to snag

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Photo used for illustrative purposes
Photo used for illustrative purposes
Air India Express/ Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Passengers on an Air India Express flight from Dubai to Mangaluru in India’s Karnataka state had to return to the airport after their flight was cancelled just before take-off, Gulf News has learnt.

Flight IX 814, scheduled to depart at 11.40pm on Sunday, was cancelled when a technical problem was detected prior to take-off. The aircraft was then returned to ramp, and passengers were asked to disembark.

Though the unidentified technical issue was reportedly fixed later, the situation was compounded when the operating crew exceeded prescribed flight duty time limitations. This made it impossible to operate the flight till Monday night, resulting in a day’s delay for most of the passengers.

In an official statement to Gulf News, an Air India Express spokesperson confirmed the incident: "One of our Dubai-Mangaluru flights was unable to operate due to a technical issue and operating crew consequently exceeding the prescribed flight duty time limitations,” the spokesperson said.

The affected passengers were mostly Indian expats travelling to Karnataka and Kerala, including some senior citizens.

Multiple options

The airline said it provided multiple options to the passengers.

“We promptly accommodated guests at an airport hotel in Dubai on a full-board basis, offering options including connecting flights, complimentary rescheduling or a full refund on cancellation,” the spokesperson said.

“We are operating an additional flight this evening for all remaining guests. We regret the inconvenience,” the statement added.

The flight IX824 will fly the passengers who opted to stay at the hotel and catch the additional flight. According to sources, most of the passengers, more than 110, opted to fly on the additional flight.

Subsequently, Monday’s scheduled 5pm Dubai–Mangaluru flight (IX832) was also cancelled, with similar rebooking options offered to passengers before they reached the airport.

Related Topics:
UAEkeralaIndian expatsindiaDubaiair india

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Cockroach 'hanged until death' on Air India flight

Cockroach 'hanged until death' on Air India flight

2m read
Winter demand for the Kerala sector is huge, especially for the Christmas vacation period, say travel agents. Photo used for illustrative purposes

Big win: Air India Express restores UAE-Kerala flights

3m read
The extra baggage must be purchased at the time of booking the ticket and cannot be added after the ticket has been issued.

Air India Express rolls out Dh1 for 10 kg baggage deal

2m read
Air India Express

Air India Express cancels Kuwait-Malabar route

1m read