UAE travellers: Best days, getaways to fly cheap this November - revealed

November’s “shoulder season” is emerging as perfect window for budget-savvy UAE travellers
Dubai: UAE travellers eyeing an autumn escape are in for a treat. Expedia’s latest Fall Travel Outlook has revealed the exact November dates when flights are cheapest, quietest, and most expensive — and the destinations topping the wish lists this season.
Fly cheapest on November 11 and November 19
Avoid November 24, the priciest date of the season
For a calmer airport experience, book flights on November 20, 21, or 22
With airfares dropping after the busy summer rush, November’s “shoulder season” is emerging as the perfect window for budget-savvy UAE travellers.
Island escapes: Koh Samui (+170%), Mallorca (+65%) and Ibiza (+55%) are buzzing with beach clubs, sunset dining, and late-season sunshine.
Cultural city breaks: Copenhagen (+145%), Prague (+55%), and Osaka (+60%) are seeing a surge, thanks to fall festivals, historic landmarks, and cooler sightseeing weather.
Bucket-list adventures: Iceland (+60%) and Niagara Falls (+95%) are trending for travellers chasing dramatic scenery and once-in-a-lifetime views.
“Fall is the sweet spot for savvy travellers,” said Melanie Fish, Expedia Group Brands. “Airfares are dropping, and routes are quieter towards the third week of November — perfect for long-haul trips to the US and Canada.”
Turn on price alerts to get notified when fares drop.
Book hotels with flexible policies like free cancellation or pay-later options.
Bundle flights and hotels — Expedia says UAE travellers can save hundreds by booking both together.
Whether it’s sunset cocktails in Ibiza, wandering Copenhagen’s cobblestone streets, or sailing past Niagara Falls, November is shaping up to be the best time for UAE residents to lock in affordable escapes with fewer crowds.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox