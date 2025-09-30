UAE travellers: Best days, getaways to fly cheap this November - revealed

Dubai: UAE travellers eyeing an autumn escape are in for a treat. Expedia’s latest Fall Travel Outlook has revealed the exact November dates when flights are cheapest, quietest, and most expensive — and the destinations topping the wish lists this season.

“Fall is the sweet spot for savvy travellers,” said Melanie Fish, Expedia Group Brands. “Airfares are dropping, and routes are quieter towards the third week of November — perfect for long-haul trips to the US and Canada.”

Whether it’s sunset cocktails in Ibiza, wandering Copenhagen’s cobblestone streets, or sailing past Niagara Falls, November is shaping up to be the best time for UAE residents to lock in affordable escapes with fewer crowds.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.