Are more UAE travellers choosing holiday spots based on AI recommendations?

48% of travellers now influenced by targeted ads when choosing destinations, report finds

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Tourists from emerging markets tend to plan trips just two to three months in advance, compared to up to a year for travellers from Europe and the US.
GN Archives

Dubai: As the UAE gears up for its busiest travel season, new data revealed that nearly half of travellers are now influenced by targeted advertising when choosing their next destination.

According to the report, 48 per cent of surveyed travellers said targeted campaigns played a role in their decision-making.

With the winter season approaching—historically bringing over 5 million visitors in just two weeks of December—hospitality brands are being urged to rethink how they connect with high-intent travellers.

The findings were shared by Yango ads, the AdTech division of Yango Group, during a hospitality forum held in Dubai this week, spotlighted how AI and personalised content are reshaping the travel experience.

“Today’s travellers want more than just a place to stay—they want experiences that feel personal and authentic,” said Malika Kennedy, Chief Business Development Officer for the Middle East and Africa.

“With AI-powered insights and precision targeting, we’re helping brands turn inspiration into bookings and loyalty.”

Timing is everything

The report also highlighted a key difference in planning behaviour. Tourists from emerging markets tend to plan trips just two to three months in advance, compared to up to a year for travellers from Europe and the US. This insight is crucial for campaign timing around peak UAE events like Eid, Dubai Shopping Festival, and major cultural festivals.

Jackie Ghazi, Business Development Director, Yango Ads said, “Understanding when and how travellers make decisions allows brands to be present at the right moment. That’s where real impact happens.”

Trust and tech in travel

A panel titled “The Travel Shift: From Touchpoints to Trust” explored how brands can build lasting relationships with travellers. Experts discussed the balance between automation and human touch, and the growing role of content creators in shaping global travel narratives.

Anna Yastrebova from Dubai Tourism emphasised collaboration: “Bringing together tourism boards, airlines, hoteliers, and tech partners is key to keeping Dubai at the forefront of global tourism."

