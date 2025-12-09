Ramadan 2026 in Dubai will be business as usual, says tourism chief

Dubai: Dubai’s tourism chief has set out how the city plans to observe Ramadan next year, saying the Holy Month will be treated as an integral part of daily life rather than a period of slowdown.

He also said that that Ramadan has been a “key topic” in talks with the trade, and that concrete changes have already been made to how the Holy Month is approached. He said the aim now is to align messaging and products so that hotels, attractions and travel partners can “do a lot more” during this period.

Over the past few years, the perception of Ramadan as a quiet month has been gradually changed, with more business events now held during the Holy Month, showing there is room “to do a lot more”. The official said there are still “tactical opportunities” that the city and its partners need to keep targeting together.

Kazim said the strategy for Ramadan is to keep pushing the message that it is “business as usual” in Dubai. The Holy Month is expected to fall between February - March 2026.

Issam Kazim, the CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM) – a subsidiary of Department of Economy and Tourism, Dubai, told industry partners that Dubai is “not just a destination to visit, but the best city to live in”, and that Ramadan must reflect that mix of home, community and hospitality. He was speaking at a city briefing event hosted by DET.

He noted that booking lead times are shorter in Ramadan, but the month is stretching into a “bigger period of time” within peak tourism quarters, making it even more important to keep campaigns and offers live in source markets. The tourism body wants partners to tailor packages, experiences and promotions to these specific segments and behaviours.

Based on historic trends, the travel patterns during Ramadan differ from the rest of the year. Couples are expected to form a bigger share of travelling parties, while the main purpose of visit will shift more towards leisure than business.

Kazim said Dubai had a strong start in 2025, “but of course, there were some turbulence within the market which impacted that growth,” he said, possibly referring to escalation of geopolitical tensions in the region. However, having a diverse portfolio gave Dubai the opportunity to focus on other markets that had not seen a decline,”

“We still have the last stretch of the month of this year ahead of us, which is usually the peak time. With the behaviour nowadays of last-minute booking, we still have the potential opportunity to still push that number up,” he added.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.