Dubai set to rank among top three global travel destinations in fourth quarter of 2025

Dubai: Dubai is set to record one of the world’s strongest performances in international visitor arrivals during the final quarter of 2025, securing a spot among the top three global travel destinations, alongside Tokyo and London, according to the latest data from ForwardKeys, a travel analytics company under Amadeus, Emarat Al Youm reported.
The report, based on forward bookings, indicates a 6 per cent increase in international arrivals to Dubai compared with the same period last year, reinforcing the city’s position as a global tourism, leisure, and business hub.
ForwardKeys noted that Dubai continues to attract a growing share of global travelers, accounting for approximately 2.2 per cent of all international tourist arrivals expected worldwide during the last three months of the year.
The analysis shows that India and the United Kingdom remain Dubai’s largest source markets, while China has made a notable comeback, registering a 34 per cent year-on-year growth in bookings and rejoining the list of the city’s top ten visitor markets.
Germany also posted a 9 per cent increase, reflecting the expanding reach of Dubai’s tourism appeal across both European and Asian markets.
The surge in demand coincides with the winter travel season, which traditionally brings peak visitor numbers to Dubai. The city’s advanced infrastructure, diverse entertainment offerings, and world-class events continue to solidify its standing as a premier global travel destination.
According to ForwardKeys, leisure travelers make up the largest segment of incoming visitors, with long-stay bookings on the rise. While short stays (1–5 nights) still dominate, representing 46 per cnet of all reservations, extended stays of 14 nights or more are projected to grow by 9 per cent, signaling an emerging trend toward longer vacations.
Michael Yeomans, Head of Travel Intelligence at Amadeus, said the data reaffirms Dubai’s evolution from a regional transit hub into a leading global tourism powerhouse.
“It’s clear that sustained investments in infrastructure, hospitality, and visitor experiences are paying off,” he said. “We expect robust demand for Dubai this winter season.”
Yeomans added that Dubai’s ability to attract diverse tourism markets and cater to both short- and long-stay travelers reinforces its growing global influence in the travel and hospitality sector.
Industry executives noted that hotels and resorts across Dubai are seeing record booking levels, with some reporting up to a 30 per cent increase in confirmed reservations compared with last year, driven by the winter holidays, Christmas, and New Year celebrations.
Dubai welcomed 11.17 million international visitors during the first seven months of 2025, up from 10.62 million in the same period of 2024, a 5 per centa year-on-year increase, according to data from the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.
Analysts say the city’s consistent growth reflects not only its resilience and appeal but also Dubai’s sustained success in positioning itself as a top-tier destination that blends innovation, culture, and world-class hospitality.
