Dubai welcomed 9.88 million visitors in first half of 2025, up 6% as projections hit 22mn
Dubai: Dubai is gearing up for what could be its biggest winter tourism season on record, with hoteliers reporting a surge in group bookings from Russia, India, and Central Asian countries as the peak travel period approaches.
"Tourists have already begun arriving in huge droves. We are bringing huge groups from India next week, for example," said Safeer Mahamood, General Manager, Smart Travels. "Indian, CIS countries, a lot of Uzbeks and people from Azerbaijan, and a whole lot of Russian tourists are crowding into Dubai."
According to Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, the emirate welcomed 11.17 million international visitors between January and July 2025, up from 10.62 million during the same period in 2024, marking a 5 per cent increase.
The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) stated that the UAE is projected to welcome 27.6 million international visitors in 2025, representing a 4.6 per cent increase from the previous year.
International tourists are forecast to spend $62.2 billion during their visits this year, up from $59.2 billion in 2024, according to the WTTC.
The WTTC attributed the strong performance to the country’s diverse tourism offerings and attractions, describing the growth as ‘dominant’ within the travel and tourism sector.
The momentum is expected to accelerate as we head into the winter months.
“From now all the way until February 2026, we are expecting large crowds to travel to Dubai. Also, December and January will be peak," Mahamood said. “Also, European inbound traffic – it never stopped even during the summer.”
Moreover, UAE airlines are expected to boost capacity to European nations to meet the high volume of demand from Western European countries as well.
According to IATA’s monthly passenger demand report, Middle Eastern carriers experienced an 8.2 percent year-over-year increase in demand. Capacity rose by 6.9 per cent year-on-year, and the load factor was 83.9 per cent (+1.0 ppt compared to August 2024).
Several factors are driving the anticipated surge. The opening of new attractions in Abu Dhabi, combined with the Dubai Shopping Festival and Global Village's seasonal launch, is expected to draw significant crowds.
"It could be the biggest year for travel – if you look at the analytics and leisure travel – post-Covid, the numbers have only grown," Mahamood added.
Luxury accommodations remain in high demand, with five-star hotels accounting for 52.2 per cent of all bookings, followed by four-star hotels at 22.7 per cent, according to Solartrip’s 2024 trends report.
New hotel openings are bolstering capacity. The world’s tallest hotel, Ciel Dubai Marina, soaring at 377 metres, will open in November 2025, with room reservations available from Saturday, November 15.
The winter season, running from October through February, traditionally attracts visitors seeking comfortable temperatures averaging between 19°C and 25°C. With multiple markets showing strong momentum and new attractions launching, Dubai appears positioned for a landmark winter season.
