Travel agents report weak outbound demand despite record-low airfares
Dubai: Post-summer airfares on India-UAE routes have plunged to very affordable lows, with one-way tickets available for as little as Dh220 and Dh155 (to Kerala) in some cases. Yet, passenger demand remains weak, according to travel industry experts.
Despite rock-bottom prices that would typically trigger a booking frenzy, outbound travel from the UAE to India has slowed down.
Afi Ahmed, Chairman of Smart Travels, said, “We are selling one-way tickets for Dh155 to Kannur, Kerala, and still there are no buyers. The demand is low. Families with school-going children are not travelling at the moment," he explained.
Current one-way fares from Dubai present an exceptional value, with Mumbai at Dh295, Kochi at Dh223, Thiruvananthapuram at Dh250, and Chennai at Dh356. Even premium routes, like Dubai to Bengaluru, are available for as low as Dh422.
“Usually, there is some travel during this time, but the demand has really dried up. People who have families are simply not travelling,” Ahmed explained.
Travel industry insiders suggest that families with children are the primary demographic avoiding travel during the current period. This demographic shift has created an unusual market where supply far exceeds demand.
"Right now, people who have families are not travelling," said Rashid Abbas of Arooha Travels. "The outbound demand is really weak, though inbound demand from India to the UAE is actually going up."
Return flights, however, remain expensive, which may deter some travelers from taking advantage of the low one-way fares.
Travel agents are optimistic about a recovery in passenger numbers come October, coinciding with school holidays and the Diwali festival period.
"Outbound travel demand is expected to pick up in October on account of the school break during Diwali," Ahmed said. "Forward bookings are coming up for post-Diwali travel, and demand to India should go up."
For comparison, return fares from Dubai during late September and early October remain reasonable: Mumbai (Dh 765), Pune (Dh 769), and popular South Indian destinations like Kochi (Dh 777) and Kannur (Dh 929).
The low-fare trend extends beyond Dubai, with Abu Dhabi offering similarly attractive rates. Abu Dhabi to Mumbai return tickets are priced at Dh551, whilst New Delhi routes cost Dh914 return, and Kochi stands at Dh782.
Travel agents recommend booking now for those planning Diwali trips, as inbound fares during the festival period have already soared to Dh1,162 for return flights to Mumbai.
For travellers planning to return to the UAE after Diwali celebrations, prices are climbing rapidly. One-way fares from major Indian cities back to Dubai on October 17th show significant increases:
Mumbai to Dubai: Dh712 (flydubai) and Dh739 (SpiceJet)
Bengaluru to Dubai: Dh822
Kochi to Dubai: Dh830-831
Delhi to Abu Dhabi: Dh1,595
Despite the overall trend, South India routes continue to offer better value, with some agents noting that flights to Kerala and Karnataka maintain more stable pricing structures.
"Fares are cheaper to South India," industry sources confirm, with non-stop flights to Kochi available from Dh680.
