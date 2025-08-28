India-UAE travel: Budget airline launches fare deals from Dh180

Air India Express offers special rates from UAE to India
Dubai: Air India Express, a prominent low-cost carrier, has launched a limited-period 'PayDay Sale' with one-way international flights from the UAE to India starting from Dh180.
The promotion, which is valid for bookings until September 1, allows passengers to book flights for travel until March 31, 2026.
This sale is designed to offer a competitive edge in the busy UAE-India travel corridor. The Dh180 fare applies to the airline’s 'Xpress Lite' category, which offers a ticket with no check-in baggage.
The 'Xpress Value' fare, which includes check-in baggage, starts at Dh200 for international routes.
The new offer from Air India Express comes on the heels of a similar flash sale by local carrier Air Arabia, which recently announced one-way fares starting from Dh149 for a select number of destinations. This competitive pricing strategy from both airlines is a boon for passengers in the UAE, providing more affordable travel options as the holiday season approaches.
For domestic routes within India, the special Xpress Lite fares for logged-in members start at approximately Dh54, while Xpress Value fares are available from Dh56.
The airline is also offering a range of add-ons, including Zero Convenience Fees for bookings made through their mobile app. Customers can also purchase discounted check-in baggage, with 15kg for domestic flights costing around Dh42 and 20kg for international flights for about Dh54.
Additionally, loyalty members can benefit from a host of exclusive deals, including discounts on business-class equivalent 'Xpress Biz' fares and 'Gourmair' hot meals. The airline is also extending special benefits to students, senior citizens, and members of the armed forces.
