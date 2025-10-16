Record gold prices turn this Diwali into the costliest one yet

Dubai: Gold recently crossed the historic $4,000-an-ounce threshold, marking a rise of more than 50% over the past year. In the UAE, 24K gold has broken Dh500 per gram. For the Indian community in Dubai, preparing for Diwali places tradition under pressure. Buying gold during Diwali is both an act of adornment and a symbolic ritual. Yet with gold at approximately $4,164 per ounce, many are questioning whether that ritual can still fit the budget.