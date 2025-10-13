Dubai unveils ATM-like machine that tells you if your gold is pure

World's first smart lab to test gold in less than a minute unveiled at GITEX Global 2025
Dubai: Dubai had created history with an ATM-like vending machine that spits out pure gold nuggets and coins several years ago. Now, the emirate has invented an ATM-like kiosk that tells you if your gold is pure.
Dubai Municipality on Monday unveiled a groundbreaking self-service kiosk that operates as a fully functional laboratory unit capable of testing the purity of gold jewellery in less than a minute.
The world-first technology was showcased at the municipality's stand at GITEX Global 2025, which opened at Dubai World Trade Centre on Monday.
Dubbed the world’s first "Smart Gold and Jewellery Testing Lab," the prototype represents a quantum leap in consumer protection and service delivery within the precious metals sector.
"The lab leverages the Internet of Things (IoT), AI, and machine learning to fast-track testing procedures while increasing their efficiency and accuracy, providing results in less than a minute," a Dubai Municipality spokesperson revealed.
The self-service lab tests the purity of gold and other precious metals.
Consumers can receive the results via SMS or a printed receipt, similar to how ATMs or CDMs (Cash/Cheque Deposit Machines) provide transaction confirmations.
The report will show the metal content as percentages, such as gold, silver, copper, zinc, etc., where applicable.
The innovation is designed to transform how UAE residents and tourists verify their gold purchases in one of the world's most vibrant jewellery markets.
"This innovation boosts consumer confidence and elevates the quality of services within the gold and jewellery sector," the spokesperson added.
Dubai's gold market attracts millions of shoppers annually, with the emirate's reputation as a gold trading hub built on trust and quality assurance.
The technology reinforces that reputation by delivering laboratory-grade testing directly to consumers in lightning-fast time, compared to the traditional process through the Dubai Central Laboratory, which takes up to seven days.
The new self-service model mirrors the ease of using an ATM, making precious metals testing a quick, hassle-free experience that can be completed during a shopping trip.
According to Dubai Municipality, the strategic plan involves placing these smart kiosks in key locations across the emirate, including the iconic Gold Souq and major shopping malls.
This accessibility will enable both residents and tourists to test the purity of their gold ornaments in a faster, more convenient way, eliminating the need to visit traditional testing facilities or wait days for results.
Dubai Municipality had earlier signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group (DGJG), to provide precious metal testing services in the new Gold Souq. Customers, including gold merchants and individuals, were expected to benefit, the civic body said at the time.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox