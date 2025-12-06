Dubai opens Farmers’ Souq with drone show honouring local farmers

Dubai Municipality launches fifth edition of market running on weekends till February 2026
Dubai: Dubai Municipality launched the fifth season of the Farmers' Souq at Quranic Park in Al Khawaneej on Saturday with a special drone show that paid tribute to the emirate's farming community.
The surprise aerial display delighted visitors as it illuminated the evening sky, celebrating the dedication and contribution of local farmers.
The market will welcome visitors every Saturday and Sunday until February 8, 2026, from 4:30 to 9pm.
The initiative has evolved into one of Dubai's most beloved winter destinations—a place where fresh, locally grown produce meets community spirit in the heart of the city.
This season brings together 41 Emirati farmers, including 16 vendors specialising in agricultural products and supplies, all offering their harvest directly to residents and visitors. The stalls overflow with fresh vegetables, fruits, dairy products, honey, and dates—all grown and produced right here in Dubai.
But it is not just about shopping. The fifth season has introduced a host of new family-friendly attractions that have already proven popular with early visitors. Children can explore the dedicated Farm Play Area, get hands-on at the Plant Lab, and meet animals at the Petting Zoo. There's a stamp-collection platform to encourage exploration, a Fruit Scents Corner for sensory discovery, and the Tree of Wisdom experience that combines learning with fun.
The market also offers educational activities on sustainable farming, interactive workshops for children and families on best agricultural practices, and integrated advisory services for farmers. Eight restaurants and cafés provide a variety of food and beverage options, making it easy for families to spend an entire afternoon or evening at the venue.
Mohammed Abdulrahman Ahli, Acting Director of the Public Parks and Recreational Facilities Department at Dubai Municipality, said: "The Farmers' Souq returns for its fifth season at Quranic Park with an engaging programme of interactive, family-oriented activities that combine shopping and entertainment. The market continues to serve as a vibrant agricultural and community platform open to all, offering fresh products directly from Dubai's local farms."
He added: "The market represents an integrated space that combines community engagement with tangible support for Emirati farmers. It reflects Dubai Municipality's commitment to strengthening the local agriculture sector and opening direct marketing channels for small agricultural businesses, whilst encouraging the community to support local products in an enjoyable environment that contributes to wellbeing, attractiveness, and overall quality of life."
The initiative is part of Dubai Municipality's ongoing support for the local agriculture sector, recognised as a key pillar of the emirate's future economy. The Municipality provides integrated support to farmers through logistical services, agricultural supplies, awareness workshops, guidance sessions, training programmes, and consultations that promote sustainable farming practices and enhance productivity.
Last season's success speaks volumes about the market's growing popularity. The fourth season attracted 102,625 visitors, who purchased a wide range of fresh local products. The strong turnout has helped embed a culture of supporting local produce across the community and reinforced the market's role as a key seasonal destination in Dubai.
The Farmers' Souq brings farmers together on a unified platform to showcase their products directly to the people who'll enjoy them, whilst reinforcing Dubai's position as a leading city for quality of life and sustainable development. Over successive seasons, it has become known for its festive atmosphere and activities designed to cater to all segments of the community.
For more information about the Farmers' Souq, including directions and the full programme of activities, visit Dubai Municipality's website or follow their social media channels.
