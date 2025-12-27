Free event brings beekeepers, families and food lovers together in the Hatta mountains
Dubai: Dubai Municipality has announced the return of the Hatta Honey Festival as part of its #HattaWinter initiative, marking another step in promoting local farming, small businesses and rural tourism in the mountain town.
The festival is being held at Hatta Hall and will run until December 31, 2025. Entry is free and open to the public. It brings together beekeepers, honey producers and visitors keen to explore Hatta’s natural environment and farming traditions.
The event is designed to give Emirati beekeepers and small businesses a direct platform to showcase and sell their products. Officials say the festival also supports Hatta’s long-term development as an eco- and agri-tourism destination.
More than 50 indoor stalls are dedicated to honey producers and beekeepers, while 10 outdoor stalls feature retail concepts and family-run businesses. The festival also includes food trucks, live performances and spaces for workshops and community gatherings.
Visitors can expect a full programme aimed at families and tourists. The venue features an outdoor workshop area, a traditional majlis, an indoor lounge, children’s play zones and four food and beverage trucks. Educational sessions, hands-on activities and live shows run across indoor and outdoor spaces.
Dubai Municipality says the festival is meant to be both informative and enjoyable, offering learning, entertainment and shopping in one place.
A key highlight this year is the participation of the Dubai Central Laboratory, which has set up an on-site testing platform to demonstrate how honey quality and safety are checked.
The laboratory is showcasing advanced testing equipment, including devices that can analyse honey samples in under a minute using infrared technology. Officials say the laboratory can carry out hundreds of accredited tests to confirm quality and safety standards.
An automated system will also be demonstrated, where honey samples are received through a smart robot without human handling, aimed at improving accuracy and hygiene.
During the festival, Dubai Municipality will announce a new project to develop a laboratory fingerprint and digital identity for Emirati honey. The system will help verify a product’s type, origin and quality using laboratory analysis.
A cooperation agreement will be signed with the Hatta Traders Council to roll out the project, which officials say is the first of its kind in the UAE.
Dr Naseem Mohammed Rafee, CEO of the Environment, Health and Safety Agency at Dubai Municipality, said the festival reflects the city’s commitment to sustainable tourism and supporting national producers.
The Hatta Honey Festival forms part of a broader plan to develop the region, diversify its economy and create long-term opportunities for farmers, entrepreneurs and small businesses, while maintaining high standards of product quality and consumer trust.
