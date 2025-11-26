HattaWinter returns with six festivals across Dubai’s mountain region

Programme includes cultural nights, sports races, family zones, Hatta Wadi Hub activities
The Government of Dubai Media Office has announced the second edition of #HattaWinter, scheduled to run from 5 December 2025 to 31 January 2026. The programme is part of the ongoing #DubaiDestinations initiative and is being delivered in cooperation with multiple government entities.
The announcement was made at a press conference where officials outlined event timelines, participating organisations and updates linked to the broader Hatta development programme overseen by the Supreme Committee to Oversee the Development of Hatta.
The second edition of #HattaWinter will include six main festivals:
#HattaFestival: organised by Brand Dubai (5–28 December at Leem Lake)
Hatta Honey Festival: organised by Dubai Municipality (27–31 December)
Hatta Agricultural Festival: organised by Dubai Municipality (16–20 January 2026 at Leem Lake)
Hatta Cultural Nights: organised by Dubai Culture (20 December 2025 – 1 January 2026 at Hatta Heritage Village)
Productive Families Festival: Hatta Brings Us Together – organised by the Community Development Authority (5–28 December, Al Wadi Park)
Hatta Wadi Hub Festival: organised by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (5 December 2025 – 31 January 2026)
Brand Dubai representatives said the second edition expands on last year’s programme, with additional cultural, sports and community activities. Thirty small businesses from the 'Proudly from Dubai' initiative will participate, including several based in Hatta.
Programme elements include community-led activities, camping, photography sessions, children’s workshops, entrepreneurship initiatives for young participants, and a selection of temporary dining outlets.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) reported progress on Hatta’s long-term development plan, which includes 74 projects covering infrastructure, mobility and tourism services. Of these, 48 projects are complete and 26 are under way.
For the festival period, RTA will allocate:
1,059 parking spaces
65 valet spaces
14 daily Dubai Mall–Hatta bus trips
8 internal shuttle buses
600+ mobility services, including crowd and traffic-management teams
Dubai Police said teams will be deployed internally and externally across sites to manage traffic and support visitor safety.
Hatta Honey Festival: Fifty Emirati beekeepers will participate, with workshops scheduled for producers and visitors.
Hatta Agricultural Festival: Twenty-five local farmers will present produce along with agriculture-related activities.
Hatta Cultural Nights: The programme will include cultural performances, a children’s theatre, an innovation zone featuring technology and AI showcases, and an open-air cinema with heritage programming.
Productive Families Festival: Around thirty families will offer food, clothing, perfumes and handicrafts, alongside workshops on product development.
Sports programming: Dubai Sports Council will support events including mountain-bike races, hiking activities, Ultra Trail Dubai, the Women’s Epic Race and other outdoor competitions.
Hatta Wadi Hub Festival: New activities will include an outdoor cinema, a sky-dining activation, candlelight evenings with live music and an illuminated night trail.
Sama Dubai TV will provide daily on-site broadcasts for the duration of #HattaWinter, along with interviews with participants and organisers. The channel will also collaborate with Dubai Culture for Hatta Cultural Nights, while Dubai Zaman will supply archival footage for open-air screenings.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox