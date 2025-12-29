Hatta Unites Us: Homegrown talent shines in 24-day community celebration

Maitha Al Shamsi, CEO of the Community Empowerment Sector at CDA, highlighted the festival’s broader impact: “The Hatta Unites Us festival exemplifies the Community Development Authority’s commitment to empowering all segments of our community, from home-based entrepreneurs to people of determination and senior citizens, ensuring they remain integral to our local economy and social fabric. The festival provides a genuine platform for these creative professionals to demonstrate their capabilities, connect directly with audiences and realise their entrepreneurial aspirations, whilst preserving our authentic cultural heritage.”