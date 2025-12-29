Hatta Unites Us: Homegrown talent shines in 24-day community celebration

More than 1,500 young participants highlight festival’s role in community development
Dubai: The 24-day ‘Hatta Unites Us’ festival, part of the popular #Hatta_Winter initiative, concluded with resounding success, attracting 20,000 visitors and generating Dh300,000 in revenue.
Showcasing the talent and resilience of home-based entrepreneurs, the festival emerged as a dynamic platform for cultural expression, skills development, and economic empowerment in the Hatta region.
Organised by the Community Development Authority (CDA) in partnership with Brand Dubai, and under the oversight of the Supreme Committee to Oversee the Development of Hatta, the festival offered a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs, artisans, and young creatives to connect with the wider community and celebrate Hatta’s rich cultural heritage.
Some 35 home-based entrepreneurs displayed a diverse array of products, from traditional cuisine and artisanal confectionery to fragrances, textiles, and handcrafted goods. The festival also engaged 1,500 young participants in workshops, fostering creativity, skill-building, and hands-on learning. The success of the festival was further supported by 240 to 360 dedicated volunteers, whose daily efforts enabled smooth operations and ensured a welcoming environment for all visitors.
Maitha Al Shamsi, CEO of the Community Empowerment Sector at CDA, highlighted the festival’s broader impact: “The Hatta Unites Us festival exemplifies the Community Development Authority’s commitment to empowering all segments of our community, from home-based entrepreneurs to people of determination and senior citizens, ensuring they remain integral to our local economy and social fabric. The festival provides a genuine platform for these creative professionals to demonstrate their capabilities, connect directly with audiences and realise their entrepreneurial aspirations, whilst preserving our authentic cultural heritage.”
Al Shamsi added: “We are committed to building comprehensive support systems that enable all entrepreneurs and artisans to achieve sustainable growth, whether through skills enhancement or expanded opportunities to participate in major initiatives including ‘Hatta Winter’ and beyond. We recognise the invaluable contribution of our volunteers, whose dedication remains essential to our mission of building a cohesive and collaborative society.”
The festival’s conclusion reinforced Hatta’s reputation as a hub of entrepreneurial spirit, creativity, and community solidarity. With strong support from Dubai Municipality, Dubai Police General Headquarters, and Dubai Civil Defence, along with volunteer teams and content creators, the event successfully celebrated local talent and inspired future generations of entrepreneurs.
