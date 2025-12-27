Hatta Festival 2025 brings community camping experience to the mountains

The programme was designed to encourage social interaction across age groups, raise awareness about the natural environment and highlight Hatta as one of Dubai’s key outdoor tourism destinations.

Dubai: As part of the Hatta Festival 2025, Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, organised a community camping experience in the Hatta Mountains, bringing people together for a weekend of outdoor learning and shared activities.

The experience began with more than 50 participants gathering near Suhaila Lakes. The first activity was a guided hike through the Hatta Mountains, led by environmental researcher Sultan Al Balushi.

During the walk, participants learned about local wildlife, plant life and the area’s unique rock formations. The session focused on helping visitors understand the importance of protecting natural habitats and practising responsible outdoor behaviour.

As evening fell, participants returned to Suhaila Lakes to choose camping spots and set up their tents. The night programme included an interactive astronomy session supported by visual displays, followed by a friendly competition where participants identified stars and learned when they appear in the night sky during the month.

The camping experience is part of the wider Hatta Festival 2025 and falls under the #DubaiDestinations campaign. The initiative aims to showcase Dubai’s natural landscapes alongside its urban attractions, while promoting eco-friendly tourism and outdoor lifestyles.

Later, a live stargazing session allowed participants to observe the clear Hatta sky with guidance from professional Emirati photographer Yousef Al Qasimi. He shared stories about how earlier generations used stars to navigate, travel and track time, linking modern learning with local heritage.

