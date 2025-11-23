New amphitheatre, school, farms and trails boost tourism, education and community services
Dubai: The Supreme Committee for Development of Hatta, chaired by Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), has completed a wide range of development works aimed at transforming Hatta into a thriving residential, educational and tourism hub. The latest package includes new community facilities, mobility enhancements and expanded tourism attractions, according to officials.
The projects form part of the wider Hatta Comprehensive Development Plan, designed to raise residents’ quality of life, support economic growth and strengthen the area’s position as a year-round destination. The plan focuses on upgrading infrastructure, improving access to services and creating new economic opportunities while preserving the region’s natural character.
One of the flagship additions is the new Hatta Dam Amphitheatre, a 610-metre ascent that gives visitors a direct and accessible route to the top of the dam. The path rises 37 metres from its base and includes six rest stops. The full walk takes around 17 minutes and offers sweeping views of the dam, its surrounding mountains and popular activities such as kayaking.
Designed with gentle gradients and a suspended structure to blend into the natural environment, the amphitheatre is fully accessible for People of Determination. It follows Hatta’s urban design guidelines and uses materials that reflect the area’s heritage.
The route connects to the main Mobility Centre and links with the Hatta Waterfalls area. It also overlooks the world’s largest natural marble mosaic mural, depicting the UAE’s Founding Leaders. The waterfalls flow into a channel lined with cafés, shops and other visitor facilities.
A major addition for local families is a new school built to international standards. Spanning 18,600 square metres, it houses more than 1,000 students in 44 classrooms, together with science laboratories, indoor halls and outdoor sports areas covering 4,700 square metres.
The complex also includes a 416-seat theatre, a kindergarten section, medical clinic and parking for 14 school buses and 52 vehicles. Four parking spots are equipped with EV charging points, reflecting the project’s focus on sustainability.
The building incorporates 474 solar panels capable of generating 280 kilowatts, cutting annual energy costs by up to Dh160,000. The campus uses water-saving systems, solar water heaters and thermal insulation to enhance efficiency.
Alongside the new school, the Committee has completed maintenance and upgrades at four existing institutions — Hatta 1 School, Hatta 2 School, Rashid bin Saeed School and Al Dhahra School. Works included laboratory upgrades, classroom improvements, new sports facilities, LED lighting, and modernised cooling and irrigation systems.
As part of the drive to strengthen agricultural sustainability, three farms have undergone significant development: the Strawberry Farm, Hatta Farm and the Leafy Greens Farm.
The Strawberry Farm now features upgraded greenhouses, new cooling units and expanded outdoor cultivation areas. The facility uses modern vertical and hydroponic systems to increase yield and support seed-nursery operations.
At the Leafy Greens Farm, three new hydroponic greenhouses, storage buildings and training areas have been built. A dedicated retail outlet allows visitors to buy fresh produce directly from the farm.
Hatta Farm has been equipped with smart crop-management systems and hydroponic greenhouses designed to boost productivity and improve the quality of agricultural outputs.
To support community cohesion, work is progressing on the Hatta Majlis, a facility designed to host 130 people. It will feature a main hall, administrative offices and service areas. A large wedding hall with capacity for 1,000 people is also taking shape.
A new Community Service Centre is being developed in Makan District, offering a range of resident services across a 2,000-square-metre complex that includes 13 commercial units.
Alongside the completed projects, construction continues on 213 homes for UAE nationals in Makan as part of a model residential neighbourhood. Work is also advancing on an expanded cycling network, upgrades to Hatta Hospital, the development of Hatta Sports Club and the maintenance of the region’s dams.
The Supreme Committee said the latest phase of works reflects Dubai’s commitment to supporting balanced development across all regions and empowering Hatta residents through improved services, facilities and sustainable economic opportunities.
