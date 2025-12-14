GOLD/FOREX
Explore Hatta: Your guide to winter 2025 festivals and events

Brand Dubai launches a new interactive digital guide

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
Sunset views at Hatta Dam
If your idea of winter fun involves fresh air, good food and a calendar that’s actually worth clearing, Hatta Winter 2025 is calling. And to make sure no one misses a moment, Brand Dubai has just launched an interactive guide, so you can make the most out of the season.

Created by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Dubai Government Media Office, the digital guide brings together everything happening in Hatta from December 5, 2025 to January 20, 2026. It covers six festivals, each with its own flavour, and shows just how lively this mountain town becomes when the weather cools down.

There’s the ever-popular #OurWinterInHatta Festival, the sweet-smelling Hatta Honey Festival and the Hatta Agricultural Festival, where local produce takes centre stage. Evenings get a cultural glow-up with Hatta Cultural Nights, while the Productive Families Festival puts homegrown talent and handmade finds in the spotlight. For those who prefer their winter with a side of adventure, the Hatta Wadi Hub Festival delivers outdoor fun in spades.

What makes the guide genuinely useful is how easy it is to navigate. You’ll find maps to every venue, links to events and stalls, and up-to-date details on food, activities and souvenirs — all in Arabic and English.

In short, Hatta Winter 2025 isn’t about rushing through a checklist. It’s about slowing down, exploring and enjoying winter the way it should be — with mountains in the background and something interesting happening just around the corner.

