Hatta festival temporarily closed due to unstable weather conditions

Dubai: Brand Dubai has announced that Hatta Festival will be temporarily closed on Thursday, 18th December, and Friday, 19th December due to adverse weather conditions affecting the region. The closure has been implemented to ensure the safety of visitors, staff, and performers at the popular cultural and recreational destination.
Organisers have advised the public to avoid visiting the festival during these days and to stay updated on the latest weather alerts. They also extended apologies for any inconvenience caused and thanked visitors for their understanding and cooperation, emphasizing that safety remains the top priority.
