UAE weather alert: Global Village closed amid heavy rain and storms

The National Center of Meteorology has warned of unstable weather until tomorrow

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
1 MIN READ
Gulf News Archives

Dubai: The UAE is experiencing heavy rain and stormy conditions, which are expected to continue until Friday, December 19. Dubai is likely to see the most volatile weather tomorrow, prompting outdoor safety measures across the city.

Due to the weather forecast, Global Village will be closed today, December 18.

"Due to adverse weather conditions, and to assure the safety and wellbeing of all Global Village’s guests and staff members, Global Village will remain closed for today, Thursday, December 18."

Meanwhile, other outdoor attractions are adjusting their schedules due to the weather. Hatta Festival will remain closed on Thursday, December 18, and Friday, December 19, to ensure the safety of visitors, staff, and performers, according to Brand Dubai.

