Is Dubai's Global Village open today? New update amid UAE rains

Dubai: After temporarily closing on Thursday due to heavy rain, Global Village reopened on Friday, December 19, from 4 pm, welcoming families, tourists, and local visitors back to the popular entertainment and cultural destination.
Guests can once again enjoy a wide range of attractions, including live performances, shopping pavilions, international cuisines, and family-friendly activities, all set against the festive atmosphere the park is known for.
Authorities have confirmed that Global Village is operating as usual despite continued rainfall across the UAE.
Visitors are strongly advised to check official updates before travelling and to take necessary precautions due to wet and slippery conditions on site. The management has assured that all safety measures have been reinforced to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.
All necessary safety measures have been implemented to ensure visitors can enjoy the experience while staying safe despite wet conditions.
Stormy weather and heavy rain that affected the UAE on Thursday are expected to continue into Friday, with Dubai likely to see the most volatile conditions. Authorities have urged visitors to follow safety guidelines and exercise caution while enjoying outdoor attractions.
Several outdoor attractions across the UAE are modifying operations due to ongoing heavy rainfall and unstable weather conditions.
Brand Dubai confirmed that the Hatta Festival will remain closed on Thursday, December 18, and Friday, December 19. The decision aims to ensure the safety of visitors, staff, and performers.
Visit Jebel Jais announced that the Jais Flight and Jais Sky Tour will remain closed due to unsteady weather. The first slots for both activities are scheduled to reopen on Saturday, December 20, at 11:00 am.
Authorities thanked visitors for their understanding and urged everyone to prioritise safety while conditions remain unstable.
