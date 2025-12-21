UAE weather forecast: Rain to continue, rough sea conditions

Winds are expected to repeatedly blow during the day, blowing sand and dust into the air
Dubai: The UAE is expected to see partly cloudy conditions today, with a continued chance of rainfall over coastal, island and western areas, as a low-pressure system remains in place across the country, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.
In its daily bulletin issued on Sunday, the centre said the weather is being influenced by an extension of a surface low-pressure system, accompanied by an upper-air low, creating unsettled conditions across several regions. Low clouds are forecast to form over islands and parts of the coast and west, with the possibility of rain persisting into the day.
Temperatures are set to rise slightly and gradually, while humidity levels will increase overnight and into Monday morning, particularly over coastal and internal western areas.
Daytime conditions are expected to remain relatively mild, with maximum temperatures ranging between 23 and 25°C in coastal and internal areas, and cooler conditions in mountainous regions, where highs will range between 15 and 18°C.
Winds will be light to moderate, strengthening at times and blowing from the south-west to the north-west at speeds of 15 to 25 kilometres per hour, occasionally reaching up to 40 km/h. The gusts may cause blowing dust, reducing visibility in open areas.
Sea conditions are expected to remain unsettled, with the Arabian Gulf experiencing moderate to rough seas at times, while the Sea of Oman is forecast to be moderate.
Looking ahead, the weather is expected to remain broadly stable through the middle of the week. From Monday through Thursday, skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with low clouds forming intermittently over islands and western regions.
While rainfall probabilities diminish, humidity is forecast to increase during the night and early morning hours, raising the likelihood of mist or fog formation, particularly over internal areas.
Winds are expected to shift to northeasterly and southeasterly directions in the coming days, remaining light to moderate but freshening at times during daylight hours. Sea conditions will fluctuate between slight and moderate, becoming rough at times by night later in the week.
