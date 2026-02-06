UAE weather forecast: Khorfakkan sees scattered evening showers

Eastern areas see light rain, with more showers, cooler conditions forecast in coming days
Dubai: Light, scattered showers fell over Khorfakkan on Friday evening, bringing what residents locally describe as “rain of blessing” to the eastern city, as the UAE experienced a period of unstable weather expected to extend into the coming days.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the rainfall over eastern areas, including Khorfakkan, is as part of a weather pattern driven by the interaction of a surface low-pressure system extending from the east and a high-pressure system advancing from the west, accompanied by a weak upper-air low-pressure system.
The NCM said conditions on Friday were fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing over eastern regions and a probability of light rainfall, particularly during the evening and early morning hours. Humidity levels were also expected to rise overnight, increasing the likelihood of mist or fog forming over some coastal areas by Saturday morning.
The unsettled conditions are forecast to continue over the next few days. On Saturday, cloud cover is expected to increase over eastern areas by the afternoon, extending to some coastal and northern regions by evening, with a renewed chance of rainfall. Temperatures are set to rise slightly during the day, while humidity will return overnight.
By Sunday, skies are expected to remain partly cloudy to cloudy at times, particularly over coastal, northern and eastern parts of the country, with another chance of rain and a noticeable drop in temperatures, especially in eastern and northern areas. Winds may strengthen, shifting from southeasterly to northwesterly, with gusts reaching up to 40 km/h, while sea conditions could become rough at times.
Conditions are forecast to stabilise somewhat from Monday, with generally fair weather and intermittent cloud cover. However, fresh northwesterly to southwesterly winds may stir blowing dust, particularly inland, before calmer conditions return by Tuesday.
