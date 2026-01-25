Weather to stabilise by Monday as rain clouds dissipate
Dubai: Rain fell across large parts of the UAE on Sunday, bringing relief to residents as wet weather swept through coastal, northern and eastern areas, according to the National Center of Meteorology.
Showers, ranging from light to moderate in intensity, were recorded in Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman, as well as in Diba Al Fujairah and the Mergam area of Dubai. Rain was also reported in the capital, Abu Dhabi, where precipitation affected several coastal districts before extending northwards.
Meteorologists said the country is currently being influenced by an unstable weather system, leading to the development of rain-bearing clouds over multiple regions. The National Center of Meteorology noted that rainfall is expected to continue across coastal, eastern and northern areas, with the possibility of heavier downpours at times, particularly in the north.
A second wave of rain is forecast to move in Sunday evening, beginning over Abu Dhabi’s coastal areas before gradually spreading to coastal, eastern and northern parts of the country. Cloud cover is expected to decrease overnight, becoming confined mainly to coastal and northern regions.
The weather system is forecast to weaken gradually, with conditions stabilising by Monday morning, bringing an end to the current spell of rainfall.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox