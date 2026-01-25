GOLD/FOREX
Rain sweeps across the UAE as wet weather returns to Abu Dhabi, Dubai and northern emirates

Weather to stabilise by Monday as rain clouds dissipate

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
A resident crosses a street under a light drizzle in Sharjah on Sunday evening.
Dubai: Rain fell across large parts of the UAE on Sunday, bringing relief to residents as wet weather swept through coastal, northern and eastern areas, according to the National Center of Meteorology.

Showers, ranging from light to moderate in intensity, were recorded in Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman, as well as in Diba Al Fujairah and the Mergam area of Dubai. Rain was also reported in the capital, Abu Dhabi, where precipitation affected several coastal districts before extending northwards.

Meteorologists said the country is currently being influenced by an unstable weather system, leading to the development of rain-bearing clouds over multiple regions. The National Center of Meteorology noted that rainfall is expected to continue across coastal, eastern and northern areas, with the possibility of heavier downpours at times, particularly in the north.

A second wave of rain is forecast to move in Sunday evening, beginning over Abu Dhabi’s coastal areas before gradually spreading to coastal, eastern and northern parts of the country. Cloud cover is expected to decrease overnight, becoming confined mainly to coastal and northern regions.

The weather system is forecast to weaken gradually, with conditions stabilising by Monday morning, bringing an end to the current spell of rainfall.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
