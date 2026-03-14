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UAE weekend weather: Temperatures rise, chance of rain midweek

Weather turns unsettled by Tuesday with partly cloudy to cloudy skies

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Weather stays partly cloudy this weekend, unsettled conditions by Tuesday
Weather stays partly cloudy this weekend, unsettled conditions by Tuesday
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Fair to partly cloudy conditions are expected across the UAE on Saturday, with humid weather forecast overnight and into Sunday morning in some coastal areas, where fog or mist may form, according to the National Centre of Meteorology. 

Light to moderate winds are expected, occasionally freshening to about 35km/h, while sea conditions are forecast to remain slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea. 

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Temperatures are expected to reach between 33°C and 37°C in coastal and inland areas, with minimum temperatures ranging between 15°C and 23°C, while mountain areas will remain cooler. 

The weather is forecast to remain generally fair to partly cloudy on Sunday and Monday, with a gradual rise in temperatures and continued humid conditions at night and during early mornings in coastal areas. 

Conditions are expected to become more unsettled by Tuesday, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and a chance of light rainfall in some coastal areas and islands by night. Winds may strengthen at sea, reaching up to 40km/h and causing blowing dust in some areas. 

Similar conditions are forecast for Wednesday, with a slight drop in temperatures and a continued possibility of light rain over some coastal areas, alongside moderate to fresh north-westerly winds and rougher sea conditions at times.

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