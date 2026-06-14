UAE weather: Hot conditions persist as humidity climbs overnight in coastal areas

NCM warns of mist formation in parts, with inland highs reaching 47°C
Dubai: The UAE will see generally fair weather on Sunday, with partly cloudy skies at times in eastern areas, while humidity is expected to increase overnight and into Monday morning across some coastal regions, raising the possibility of mist formation, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Winds will remain light to moderate, and seas are forecast to stay slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea. Temperatures are set to peak between 43C and 47C in inland areas, while coastal and island regions can expect highs of 36C to 42C.
Mountain areas will remain comparatively cooler, with maximum temperatures ranging from 32C to 37C. Relative humidity could reach as high as 90 per cent in some coastal locations overnight.
The outlook for the coming days points to a gradual shift towards dustier conditions. Monday is expected to remain fair overall, although northwesterly winds may freshen over the sea, with gusts reaching up to 40km/h. Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are forecast to become moderate to rough by late evening.
By Tuesday and Wednesday, residents may experience dusty spells as stronger southwesterly to northwesterly winds lift sand and dust across exposed areas. Temperatures are forecast to ease slightly, but visibility could be reduced at times. Humid conditions are also likely to return overnight and during the early morning hours along parts of the coast.
Conditions are expected to stabilise again on Thursday, with fair skies prevailing across much of the country. Humidity may once more build overnight in some coastal and inland areas, while winds ease to between 10km/h and 20km/h. Sea conditions are forecast to become slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.