Hot inland weather today, with dust, stronger winds and humid nights expected this week
Dubai: The UAE is set for another hot summer day on Friday, with temperatures reaching 47°C in internal areas, while skies remain generally fair and partly cloudy over eastern regions, according to the National Center of Meteorology.
Low clouds are expected to develop along the east coast, with a chance of convective cloud formation during the afternoon. Temperatures will rise across much of the country, particularly inland, while humidity is forecast to increase overnight and into Saturday morning across some coastal areas.
Light to moderate northeasterly to northwesterly winds, reaching up to 30km/h, will prevail, and seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Maximum temperatures are forecast to range between 41°C and 47°C inland, 37°C and 42°C across coastal and island areas, and 31°C to 37°C in the mountains.
The outlook for the coming days points to largely settled weather, although conditions are expected to become breezier from Sunday.
On Saturday, fair weather will continue, with low clouds forming over the east coast and light to moderate northwesterly to southwesterly winds reaching 30km/h.
From Sunday through Tuesday, winds are forecast to freshen at times, with speeds increasing to 40km/h, raising the likelihood of blowing dust, particularly westward. Seas will become slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf, while remaining slight in the Oman Sea.
By Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, humidity is expected to increase, bringing a chance of mist or fog over some coastal and inland areas.