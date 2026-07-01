Inland heat to intensify from Friday as fresh winds raise dust in western areas
Dubai: Temperatures across the UAE are forecast to climb to 46 degrees Celsius inland this week, with fresh winds expected to stir blowing dust, humidity persisting along the coast and a further rise in temperatures from Friday, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.
The NCM said Wednesday's weather would be fair to partly cloudy, particularly over northern and eastern areas, with light to moderate south-westerly to north-westerly winds strengthening to 35 km/h at times. Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 41°C and 46°C inland, 37°C and 41°C along the coast and islands, and 31°C to 37°C in the mountains.
From Thursday, low clouds are expected to develop over the east coast, while fresh north-westerly to south-westerly winds may raise blowing dust in western areas. Temperatures are forecast to increase, particularly over inland regions, from Friday, with slight seas expected in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea through Saturday.
On Sunday, winds are expected to strengthen further, reaching 40 km/h at times and causing blowing dust, while the Arabian Gulf is forecast to become slight to moderate, with slight seas in the Oman Sea.