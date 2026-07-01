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UAE weather forecast: Temperatures to hit 46°C as dust, humidity and low clouds persist

Inland heat to intensify from Friday as fresh winds raise dust in western areas

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The NCM said Wednesday's weather would be fair to partly cloudy, particularly over northern and eastern areas, with light to moderate south-westerly to north-westerly winds strengthening to 35 km/h at times.
The NCM said Wednesday's weather would be fair to partly cloudy, particularly over northern and eastern areas, with light to moderate south-westerly to north-westerly winds strengthening to 35 km/h at times.
Aparna Sanghi/Gulf News reader

Dubai: Temperatures across the UAE are forecast to climb to 46 degrees Celsius inland this week, with fresh winds expected to stir blowing dust, humidity persisting along the coast and a further rise in temperatures from Friday, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

The NCM said Wednesday's weather would be fair to partly cloudy, particularly over northern and eastern areas, with light to moderate south-westerly to north-westerly winds strengthening to 35 km/h at times. Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 41°C and 46°C inland, 37°C and 41°C along the coast and islands, and 31°C to 37°C in the mountains.

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From Thursday, low clouds are expected to develop over the east coast, while fresh north-westerly to south-westerly winds may raise blowing dust in western areas. Temperatures are forecast to increase, particularly over inland regions, from Friday, with slight seas expected in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea through Saturday.

On Sunday, winds are expected to strengthen further, reaching 40 km/h at times and causing blowing dust, while the Arabian Gulf is forecast to become slight to moderate, with slight seas in the Oman Sea.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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