UAE weather: Highs to reach 47°C inland despite slight cooling trend

Winds may reach 40 km/h, with humidity bringing a chance of fog
The UAE will experience generally fair but occasionally dusty weather today, accompanied by a slight drop in temperatures and fresh winds that could reach 40 km/h, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.
The NCM said low clouds are expected over northern areas, while light to moderate south-westerly to north-westerly winds will freshen at times, causing blowing dust. Seas will be slight to moderate, becoming rough in western parts of the Arabian Gulf, while remaining slight in the Oman Sea.
Maximum temperatures are forecast to range between 44°C and 39°C in coastal and island areas, 47°C and 42°C inland, and 37°C and 32°C in the mountains.
Looking ahead, the weather is expected to remain fair and dusty at times on Wednesday, with humidity increasing overnight and into Thursday morning over some coastal areas, bringing a chance of fog or mist formation. Temperatures are forecast to rise again on Friday, while humid conditions and the possibility of mist will persist over some coastal and inland areas, particularly westward.
On Saturday, the weather is expected to be generally fair, with clouds developing over eastern areas. Light to moderate south-easterly to north-easterly winds, freshening at times to 35 km/h, are forecast, with average speeds of 10-20 km/h. Seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.