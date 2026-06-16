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UAE weather: Highs to reach 47°C inland despite slight cooling trend

Winds may reach 40 km/h, with humidity bringing a chance of fog

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Windy and dusty conditions are expected across the UAE.
Windy and dusty conditions are expected across the UAE.
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The UAE will experience generally fair but occasionally dusty weather today, accompanied by a slight drop in temperatures and fresh winds that could reach 40 km/h, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

The NCM said low clouds are expected over northern areas, while light to moderate south-westerly to north-westerly winds will freshen at times, causing blowing dust. Seas will be slight to moderate, becoming rough in western parts of the Arabian Gulf, while remaining slight in the Oman Sea.

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Maximum temperatures are forecast to range between 44°C and 39°C in coastal and island areas, 47°C and 42°C inland, and 37°C and 32°C in the mountains.

Looking ahead, the weather is expected to remain fair and dusty at times on Wednesday, with humidity increasing overnight and into Thursday morning over some coastal areas, bringing a chance of fog or mist formation. Temperatures are forecast to rise again on Friday, while humid conditions and the possibility of mist will persist over some coastal and inland areas, particularly westward.

On Saturday, the weather is expected to be generally fair, with clouds developing over eastern areas. Light to moderate south-easterly to north-easterly winds, freshening at times to 35 km/h, are forecast, with average speeds of 10-20 km/h. Seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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