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UAE weather forecast: Temperatures to reach 47°C amid dust and rough seas

Dusty weather with winds up to 40 km/h expected this week

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Temperatures are set to climb across much of the country, reaching between 42°C –47°C in inland areas.
Temperatures are set to climb across much of the country, reaching between 42°C –47°C in inland areas.
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The UAE will experience generally fair but hot and dusty weather over the coming days, with inland temperatures reaching up to 47°C and winds of up to 40 km/h, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said on Monday.

The NCM said fair conditions would prevail across most of the country today, with low clouds expected in eastern areas. Light to moderate south-westerly to north-westerly winds will freshen at times, making the Arabian Gulf rough by the afternoon, while the Oman Sea will remain slight to moderate.

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Maximum temperatures are forecast at 42°C –47°C in inland areas, 36°C –42°C along the coast and islands, and 32°C –38°C in the mountains.

The weather is expected to remain generally fair through Friday, although fresh winds will periodically raise blowing dust and sand, reducing visibility in some areas. Winds will range between 10 and 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h at times, while sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf will fluctuate between slight, moderate and rough.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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