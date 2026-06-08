Dusty weather with winds up to 40 km/h expected this week
The UAE will experience generally fair but hot and dusty weather over the coming days, with inland temperatures reaching up to 47°C and winds of up to 40 km/h, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said on Monday.
The NCM said fair conditions would prevail across most of the country today, with low clouds expected in eastern areas. Light to moderate south-westerly to north-westerly winds will freshen at times, making the Arabian Gulf rough by the afternoon, while the Oman Sea will remain slight to moderate.
Maximum temperatures are forecast at 42°C –47°C in inland areas, 36°C –42°C along the coast and islands, and 32°C –38°C in the mountains.
The weather is expected to remain generally fair through Friday, although fresh winds will periodically raise blowing dust and sand, reducing visibility in some areas. Winds will range between 10 and 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h at times, while sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf will fluctuate between slight, moderate and rough.