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Unstable weather to continue across UAE with more rain expected this week

Strong winds of up to 50km/h expected as temperatures remain close to 49°C inlandR

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Sunday's weather will be fair to partly cloudy, with convective clouds expected to develop during the afternoon.
Sunday's weather will be fair to partly cloudy, with convective clouds expected to develop during the afternoon.
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Dubai: The UAE is expected to see further showers, gusty winds and blowing dust through Thursday as unstable weather continues to affect parts of the country, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The NCM said Sunday's weather will be fair to partly cloudy, with convective clouds expected to develop during the afternoon over eastern, southern and inland areas, bringing the possibility of rainfall.

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Winds will be light to moderate, becoming strong at times with cloud activity, lifting dust and sand and reducing visibility in some areas.

Southeasterly to northeasterly winds are forecast to blow at 10 to 25km/h, with gusts reaching 50km/h, while seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

Temperatures are expected to remain high across the country, with inland areas reaching between 45°C and 49°C, coastal areas between 41°C and 46°C, and mountainous regions between 32°C and 38°C.

The unsettled pattern is expected to continue on Monday, when afternoon convective clouds are forecast to develop over eastern and southern areas, bringing another chance of rainfall. Winds are expected to strengthen at times, reaching 40km/h and causing blowing dust.

On Tuesday, skies will remain fair to partly cloudy, with cloud development over eastern areas during the afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to gradually ease, particularly along coastal areas, while southeasterly winds will shift northwesterly later in the day, with gusts reaching 40km/h.

A further chance of afternoon showers is forecast for Wednesday, as convective clouds are expected to form over eastern parts of the country. Fresh winds will continue to generate blowing dust, with speeds reaching 40km/h.

By Thursday, conditions are expected to become fair to partly cloudy, with afternoon cloud build-up over some eastern and southern areas. Temperatures are forecast to rise again slightly, while light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds will freshen at times, reaching 35km/h.

The NCM has advised motorists to exercise caution during periods of reduced visibility caused by dust and rainfall, particularly in areas affected by thunderstorm activity.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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