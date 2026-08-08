Temperatures to reach 49°C as unstable weather continues across the country
Abu Dhabi: The UAE is set for several days of unsettled weather, with the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasting thunderstorms, rainfall and strong winds across parts of the country through Tuesday as an extension of a surface low-pressure system combines with a weak upper-air trough.
On Saturday, skies will be fair to partly cloudy, becoming dusty at times, with convective clouds expected to develop during the afternoon over eastern and southern regions before extending into some inland areas.
The clouds are expected to bring rainfall of varying intensity, while southeasterly to northeasterly winds will blow at 10–25kph, strengthening to 50kph at times with the clouds, raising dust and reducing visibility. Seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
Temperatures are expected to remain high across the country, with maximums reaching 49°C in inland areas. Abu Dhabi and Al Ain are forecast to reach 46°C, Dubai and Sharjah 45°C, Ras Al Khaimah 46°C, Liwa 48°C, Ruwais and Al Sila 47°C, while Fujairah is expected to record a comparatively cooler 39°C.
Humidity levels are forecast to reach 85 per cent in some coastal and island areas.
The NCM said unstable conditions will continue over the coming days. On Sunday, convective clouds are expected to develop over eastern, southern and inland areas, bringing further rainfall and gusty winds of up to 50kph.
Monday will remain fair to partly cloudy, with another chance of afternoon showers over eastern and southern regions and winds reaching 40kph.
By Tuesday, temperatures are expected to ease gradually, particularly along the coast, with skies remaining partly cloudy and northwesterly winds replacing southeasterly winds later in the day.
There will also remain a possibility of isolated afternoon showers over eastern areas on Wednesday as the unsettled weather pattern gradually weakens.