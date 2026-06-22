Afternoon showers expected from Tuesday as convective clouds develop
Dubai: Rain-bearing clouds are expected to develop across parts of the UAE from Tuesday through Friday as the country enters the seasonal period known locally as the "Rawayeh", bringing increased chances of convective cloud formation, scattered showers and a slight drop in temperatures later in the week.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the first rain chances are expected to emerge on Tuesday afternoon, when convective clouds may develop over some western coastal areas and parts of the eastern region, potentially bringing scattered rainfall.
The unsettled conditions are forecast to continue through Wednesday and Thursday, with the highest probability of afternoon cloud build-up and rainfall focused on eastern areas, including mountainous and adjacent regions.
Similar conditions may persist into Friday, extending the period of weather instability to four consecutive days.
Eastern and mountainous regions of the UAE, particularly Fujairah, Khor Fakkan, Kalba and Masafi, are expected to see the highest chances of rainfall this week, while parts of the western coast in Al Dhafra could be the first areas to experience showers from Tuesday afternoon.
NCM said the expected weather pattern coincides with the start of the UAE's traditional "rawayeh" season, during which rising temperatures and moisture help generate towering convective clouds capable of producing localised showers and thunderstorms.
While widespread rainfall is not expected, showers could vary in intensity from one area to another depending on cloud development.
Alongside the rain chances, humidity levels are expected to increase during the night and early morning hours, particularly over western coastal and internal areas. This could lead to the formation of fog or mist in some locations between Tuesday and Thursday mornings.
Winds are forecast to remain generally light to moderate but may strengthen at times, reaching speeds of up to 40 km/h on Wednesday and Thursday. On Thursday, northwesterly winds are expected to become active over western parts of the country, raising dust and reducing visibility in exposed areas.
Temperatures are also expected to ease slightly towards the end of the week, particularly across western regions. The change comes after several days of intense summer heat, with forecasters expecting a noticeable drop in temperatures on Thursday and Friday.
The Emirates Astronomy Society recently said the country has entered the astronomical summer season, with conditions expected to remain hot through early August.
During this period, seasonal "Barah" winds can trigger dust and sand movement, while the second half of summer typically brings higher humidity and increased thunderstorm activity over the Hajar Mountains.