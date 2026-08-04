Weather update: UAE summer heat crosses 50°C as thunderstorms, heavy rain hit parts of the country

Even as inland areas endured near-record heat, much of the country saw a very different kind of weather unfold through the afternoon and evening. Storm trackers reported a run of rainfall across several emirates, with showers described as "good rain" falling over the capital, Abu Dhabi, as well as Al Madam and Faili in Sharjah, Al Manama and Al Haniyah south of Ras Al Khaimah, and Thoban in Fujairah. Thundery rain was also reported over central areas around Failai and Al Thamid.