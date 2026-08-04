UAE weather forecast: Rain hits Ras Al Khaimah; showers to reach eastern, southern regions today and through the week; temperatures near 50°C

UAE's Ministry of Interior warns of scattered showers, gusty winds across the country
Dubai: Rain began falling over parts of Ras Al Khaimah on Tuesday afternoon, as the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) forecast convective cloud formation, rainfall, and strong, dust-raising winds across the country's eastern, internal, and southern regions.
The UAE's Ministry of Interior (MOI) has issued a fresh advisory warning of scattered showers and gusty winds across the country, urging drivers to exercise extra caution on the roads.
With the forecast pointing to similar conditions over the coming days, authorities have reminded residents of the relevant channels to contact for support and assistance.
The showers in Ras Al Khaimah come as the NCM forecast a chance of convective clouds associated with rainfall this afternoon, accompanied by fresh to strong and, at times, very strong winds expected to whip up blowing dust and sand over some eastern, internal, and southern areas.
The centre attributed the activity to an extension of a surface low-pressure system moving in from the east, paired with an upper-air low-pressure system, a combination expected to fuel localised weather over the coming days. Wind speeds could reach as high as 70 km/h in affected areas, which include Ras Al Khaimah, large stretches of Al Ain, parts of Fujairah and the interior, and southern districts such as Liwa.
Temperatures, meanwhile, remain firmly in summer territory, with coastal and island areas expected to peak between 42°C and 47°C, internal regions climbing as high as 50°C, and the mountains offering some relief with highs closer to 33–39°C.
Humidity will vary sharply by region, dropping as low as 15 percent inland while staying as high as 85 percent along the coast. Winds across the country are generally expected at 10–25 km/h, with gusts reaching between 35 and 45 km/h depending on location, blowing from the southeast before shifting northeasterly.
Looking ahead, the NCM expects the pattern to hold through the rest of the week. From Wednesday through Saturday, skies will stay partly cloudy to fair, with convective clouds likely to build again each afternoon over eastern and southern areas, bringing renewed chances of rainfall. Winds are expected to remain light to moderate, gradually shifting from southeasterly to northwesterly or northeasterly, and will continue to freshen at times, stirring up dust with speeds of 10–25 km/h and gusts up to 40 km/h. Sea conditions, by contrast, are expected to stay calm, with slight seas forecast in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman throughout the four-day period.
As a precautionary measure ahead of the expected weather conditions, the Abu Dhabi Media Office has issued simple guidance for residents, built around four main numbers.
Call 999 for serious emergencies. This includes being trapped in floodwater, flooded main streets, damage to homes or vehicles, electrical fires, and accidents involving serious injuries. Drivers caught in floodwater should stay inside their vehicles unless leaving becomes necessary. Minor injuries can be treated at the nearest emergency room, and minor accidents can be reported through the Saaed smart app.
Call 993 for the Department of Municipalities and Transport. This covers flooded interior streets, fallen trees, landslides, and water pooling in homes, buildings, or on the street. Residents should not move fallen trees by hand or touch or cross pooled water, on foot or by car.
Call 991 for power cuts and 992 for water supply issues. For blocked sewage lines or leaks, contact TAQA Water Solutions on 02 818 0000, by call or WhatsApp.
Motorists are advised to park their vehicles in covered or elevated areas where possible, and to use the nearest secure public parking during hail or heavy rain. Residents are urged to contact the relevant UAE authorities for support in any emergency.