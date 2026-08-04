UAE weather forecast: Rain hits Ras Al Khaimah; showers to reach eastern, southern regions today and through the week; temperatures near 50°C

Looking ahead, the NCM expects the pattern to hold through the rest of the week. From Wednesday through Saturday, skies will stay partly cloudy to fair, with convective clouds likely to build again each afternoon over eastern and southern areas, bringing renewed chances of rainfall. Winds are expected to remain light to moderate, gradually shifting from southeasterly to northwesterly or northeasterly, and will continue to freshen at times, stirring up dust with speeds of 10–25 km/h and gusts up to 40 km/h. Sea conditions, by contrast, are expected to stay calm, with slight seas forecast in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman throughout the four-day period.