Showers forecast to persist across Jazan, Asir and Al Baha regions
Heavy rain is expected to continue across parts of Saudi Arabia's Jazan, Asir and Al Baha regions until Thursday, the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) said, forecasting periods of intensified rainfall over the kingdom's southwest.
The forecast, based on the Saudi Numerical Model, indicates that showers will develop mainly during the afternoon and evening before easing later each day.
On Monday, light to moderate rain is expected across southern and northern Asir, with rainfall concentrating around the regional capital, Abha. Showers over southern Asir and the Abha area are forecast to intensify before weakening and clearing by early evening.
On Tuesday, light rain is expected to return to southern and northern Asir and eastern Jazan, with heavier showers forecast over southern Asir and eastern Jazan. Southern parts of Al Baha are also expected to receive light to moderate rainfall before conditions improve by early evening.
Rain is forecast to shift on Wednesday towards eastern Jazan and southern Al Baha, where light showers are expected during the afternoon before gradually dissipating in the evening.
On Thursday, light rain is expected over southern and western Asir before intensifying towards early evening. Light showers are also forecast for southern Jazan, with rainfall concentrated along the Asir-Jazan border before weakening and ending later in the evening.
The NCM advised residents to monitor official weather updates as unstable conditions continue across parts of the southwest.