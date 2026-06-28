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Heavy rain to persist across southwest Saudi Arabia until Thursday

Showers forecast to persist across Jazan, Asir and Al Baha regions

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Rainfall is forecast to persist across Jazan, Asir, and Al Baha until Thursday.
Rainfall is forecast to persist across Jazan, Asir, and Al Baha until Thursday.
SPA

Heavy rain is expected to continue across parts of Saudi Arabia's Jazan, Asir and Al Baha regions until Thursday, the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) said, forecasting periods of intensified rainfall over the kingdom's southwest.

The forecast, based on the Saudi Numerical Model, indicates that showers will develop mainly during the afternoon and evening before easing later each day.

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On Monday, light to moderate rain is expected across southern and northern Asir, with rainfall concentrating around the regional capital, Abha. Showers over southern Asir and the Abha area are forecast to intensify before weakening and clearing by early evening.

On Tuesday, light rain is expected to return to southern and northern Asir and eastern Jazan, with heavier showers forecast over southern Asir and eastern Jazan. Southern parts of Al Baha are also expected to receive light to moderate rainfall before conditions improve by early evening.

Rain is forecast to shift on Wednesday towards eastern Jazan and southern Al Baha, where light showers are expected during the afternoon before gradually dissipating in the evening.

On Thursday, light rain is expected over southern and western Asir before intensifying towards early evening. Light showers are also forecast for southern Jazan, with rainfall concentrated along the Asir-Jazan border before weakening and ending later in the evening.

The NCM advised residents to monitor official weather updates as unstable conditions continue across parts of the southwest.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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