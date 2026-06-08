Scattered light showers are also expected over Taif and southern parts of the Makkah
Saudi Arabia's National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) has forecast thunderstorms and rainfall across parts of the Mecca, Jazan, Asir and Al Baha regions through Friday, with some areas expected to receive moderate to heavy downpours.
The NCM said, based on outputs from the Saudi Numerical Model, that rainfall would begin affecting the Asir region on Monday afternoon, intensifying around the regional capital, Abha, before easing later in the day. Similar conditions are expected to return on Tuesday, when moderate to heavy rain is forecast around the city.
Scattered light showers are also expected over Taif and southern parts of the Makkah region during the period.
On Wednesday, heavy rainfall is forecast across much of southern Jazan before the weather system gradually shifts towards western Asir and southern Al Baha, with moderate to heavy rain expected to persist in parts of southern Jazan.
On Thursday, light showers are expected around the Holy Capital and northwestern Asir before briefly intensifying during the afternoon and dissipating by evening.
By Friday afternoon, scattered rain is forecast across parts of Jazan and southern Asir, expanding along the Jazan–Asir border and into western Asir, while light showers are also expected along the corridor between Makkah and Taif. Rainfall is forecast to weaken across all affected areas before clearing later in the night.