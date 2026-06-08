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Saudi Arabia forecasts thunderstorms and heavy rain across Mecca, southern regions through Friday

Scattered light showers are also expected over Taif and southern parts of the Makkah

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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thunderstorms and Rainfall expected across parts of the Mecca, Jazan, Asir and Al Baha regions through Friday, with some areas expected to receive moderate to heavy downpours.
thunderstorms and Rainfall expected across parts of the Mecca, Jazan, Asir and Al Baha regions through Friday, with some areas expected to receive moderate to heavy downpours.
SPA

Saudi Arabia's National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) has forecast thunderstorms and rainfall across parts of the Mecca, Jazan, Asir and Al Baha regions through Friday, with some areas expected to receive moderate to heavy downpours.

The NCM said, based on outputs from the Saudi Numerical Model, that rainfall would begin affecting the Asir region on Monday afternoon, intensifying around the regional capital, Abha, before easing later in the day. Similar conditions are expected to return on Tuesday, when moderate to heavy rain is forecast around the city.

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Scattered light showers are also expected over Taif and southern parts of the Makkah region during the period.

On Wednesday, heavy rainfall is forecast across much of southern Jazan before the weather system gradually shifts towards western Asir and southern Al Baha, with moderate to heavy rain expected to persist in parts of southern Jazan.

On Thursday, light showers are expected around the Holy Capital and northwestern Asir before briefly intensifying during the afternoon and dissipating by evening.

By Friday afternoon, scattered rain is forecast across parts of Jazan and southern Asir, expanding along the Jazan–Asir border and into western Asir, while light showers are also expected along the corridor between Makkah and Taif. Rainfall is forecast to weaken across all affected areas before clearing later in the night.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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