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Pakistan says Saudi-Tukey defence pact is 'purely defensive'

Pakistan says trilateral defence deal open to regional states committed to peaceful ties

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Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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From left, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pose after signing a trilateral defence agreement in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, August 7, 2026.
From left, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pose after signing a trilateral defence agreement in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, August 7, 2026.
SPA/AP

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said Sunday that the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement with Saudi Arabia and Tukey is “purely defensive” and is not aimed at any particular country.

The Mecca Joint Defence Agreement was signed by the leaders of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey in Mecca on Friday. It states that an external armed attack on any one of the three countries will be considered an attack on all.

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In a statement posted on social media, Dar said the agreement was the result of years of discussions between the three countries to strengthen cooperation on regional peace and security.

He said the accord was the result of years of discussions and coordination, aimed at strengthening strategic cooperation to address regional peace and security challenges and promote stability and prosperity.

Pact does not replace existing agreements

Dar said the Mecca Accord does not replace or override any existing bilateral or multilateral agreements between the three countries or with other countries and organisations.

Under the agreement, any external armed attack on one of the three countries will be considered an attack on all.

Dar said the provision was consistent with the right to individual and collective self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

‘Not targeted against any country’

Dar stressed that the agreement was defensive in nature and was not directed against any country.

“The Makkah Accord is purely defensive in nature,” he said. “It is not targeted against any country and its sole purpose is to further strengthen our ongoing efforts towards peace, stability and prosperity in the wider region.”

Accord open to regional countries

Dar said the agreement remains open to any country in the region that is willing to uphold its principles and resolve differences through mutual respect, cooperation and peaceful means.

He said the accord was consistent with Pakistan’s foreign policy and that Islamabad would continue working with countries in the region towards lasting peace and stability.

Dar also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the peaceful resolution of conflicts and to building a more secure, stable and prosperous future for the region.

Related Topics:
PakistanSaudi ArabiaTurkeyUS-Israel-Iran war

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