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Saudi Arabia shuts18 illegal warehouses in Jeddah in enforcement raid

Authorities seize counterfeit medical products, food and other goods in joint operation

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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18 illegal warehouses have been closed during a joint enforcement campaign targeting unlicensed storage and distribution activities in Jeddah.
18 illegal warehouses have been closed during a joint enforcement campaign targeting unlicensed storage and distribution activities in Jeddah.
Saudi Gazette

Dubai: Authorities in Jeddah have shut down 18 illegal warehouses during a joint enforcement campaign targeting unlicensed storage and distribution activities in the southern part of the city.

The Jeddah Mayoralty said the operation, carried out in coordination with several government agencies, uncovered a closed complex being used to store and distribute goods in violation of municipal regulations.

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Officials seized a range of products, including clothing, furniture, honey, perfumes, foodstuffs and counterfeit products making unauthorised medical claims.

The facilities included nine clothing warehouses, two honey production warehouses, two furniture warehouses, and one warehouse each for food products, mobile phone accessories, perfumes and products carrying medical claims.

Legal action has been initiated against those responsible, the mayoralty said.

The campaign was conducted in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce, the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, the Civil Defense and the Field Control Department.

The mayoralty urged residents to report municipal violations through the Baladi application or the unified hotline (940), saying public cooperation was essential to strengthening compliance and protecting public health and safety.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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