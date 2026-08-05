Authorities seize counterfeit medical products, food and other goods in joint operation
Dubai: Authorities in Jeddah have shut down 18 illegal warehouses during a joint enforcement campaign targeting unlicensed storage and distribution activities in the southern part of the city.
The Jeddah Mayoralty said the operation, carried out in coordination with several government agencies, uncovered a closed complex being used to store and distribute goods in violation of municipal regulations.
Officials seized a range of products, including clothing, furniture, honey, perfumes, foodstuffs and counterfeit products making unauthorised medical claims.
The facilities included nine clothing warehouses, two honey production warehouses, two furniture warehouses, and one warehouse each for food products, mobile phone accessories, perfumes and products carrying medical claims.
Legal action has been initiated against those responsible, the mayoralty said.
The campaign was conducted in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce, the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, the Civil Defense and the Field Control Department.
The mayoralty urged residents to report municipal violations through the Baladi application or the unified hotline (940), saying public cooperation was essential to strengthening compliance and protecting public health and safety.