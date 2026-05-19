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Saudi Arabia shuts five healthcare facilities over serious violations

Violating facilities in the Riyadh, Madinah and Asir regions

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Five healthcare facilities in Saudi Arabia closed for serious violations.
Five healthcare facilities in Saudi Arabia closed for serious violations.
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Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health has shut down five healthcare facilities and detected 130 violations during inspection campaigns carried out last month across the kingdom .

The ministry said the closures affected facilities in the Riyadh, Madinah and Asir regions following field inspections of more than 1,500 healthcare establishments.

Authorities said the violations included practising medicine without licences, exceeding approved clinical privileges and conducting hair transplant procedures without proper authorisation or without supervision by qualified physicians.

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Other breaches involved deficiencies in infection control procedures and shortages of essential medicines and medical equipment, the ministry added.

The ministry said the inspections formed part of ongoing efforts to improve patient safety and healthcare quality in line with the Healthcare Transformation Programme under Saudi Vision 2030. Compliance rates across inspected facilities exceeded 91 per cent, reflecting what authorities described as strong adherence to healthcare regulations.

The ministry said monitoring campaigns would continue throughout the year, particularly in areas linked closely to patient safety, including cosmetic laser treatments and hair transplant procedures.

Authorities said legal procedures against the violating facilities were under way, with penalties including fines of up to SR100,000, facility closures and prison sentences of up to six months for unlicensed practitioners.

The ministry urged residents to verify the licensing status of health facilities and medical practitioners before receiving treatment and encouraged the public to report violations through the unified hotline 937.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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