Violations could also lead to temporary closure or licence revocation
Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health has stepped up oversight of medical examinations for expatriate workers, warning that healthcare facilities violating approved procedures could face fines of up to SR100,000.
The ministry said the campaign is aimed at improving the quality and reliability of medical examinations, ensuring the accuracy of test results, strengthening compliance with approved health regulations and safeguarding public health.
As part of the initiative, inspectors will verify that medical examination procedures comply with official standards, laboratory equipment is properly calibrated and maintained, and technical staff possess the required qualifications and competency.
The campaign will also target practices that could compromise the integrity or accuracy of examination results, the ministry said.
In addition to financial penalties, violations may result in the temporary closure of a healthcare facility for up to 60 days or the revocation of its operating licence.
The ministry said it would continue inspection and monitoring efforts to ensure compliance with regulatory standards and protect public health.