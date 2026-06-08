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Saudi Arabia tightens oversight of expat medical exams, warns of SR100,000 fines

Violations could also lead to temporary closure or licence revocation

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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A view of Riyadh skyline. The ministry said the campaign is aimed at improving the quality and reliability of medical examinations, ensuring the accuracy of test results, strengthening compliance with approved health regulations and safeguarding public health.
A view of Riyadh skyline. The ministry said the campaign is aimed at improving the quality and reliability of medical examinations, ensuring the accuracy of test results, strengthening compliance with approved health regulations and safeguarding public health.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health has stepped up oversight of medical examinations for expatriate workers, warning that healthcare facilities violating approved procedures could face fines of up to SR100,000.

The ministry said the campaign is aimed at improving the quality and reliability of medical examinations, ensuring the accuracy of test results, strengthening compliance with approved health regulations and safeguarding public health.

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As part of the initiative, inspectors will verify that medical examination procedures comply with official standards, laboratory equipment is properly calibrated and maintained, and technical staff possess the required qualifications and competency.

The campaign will also target practices that could compromise the integrity or accuracy of examination results, the ministry said.

In addition to financial penalties, violations may result in the temporary closure of a healthcare facility for up to 60 days or the revocation of its operating licence.

The ministry said it would continue inspection and monitoring efforts to ensure compliance with regulatory standards and protect public health.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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