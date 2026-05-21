GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi Arabia fines Saudi German Health officials over SR358 million accounting violations

The CMA said the convicted individuals were fined a combined total of about SR18 million

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Capital Market Authority
Capital Market Authority
CMA

Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority (CMA) said an appeals committee had issued a final decision convicting 11 board members and audit committee members at Middle East Healthcare Company, owner of Saudi German Health hospitals, over violations of the Capital Market Law and Market Conduct Regulations linked to inflated revenues and misleading financial statements.

The CMA said the violations involved recognising revenues worth SR358.04 million despite the board and audit committee’s awareness of the low likelihood of collecting those dues, creating what it described as a false and misleading impression of the company’s book value.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

According to the regulator, the violations covered financial statements from the period ending December 31, 2018, through the interim period ending September 30, 2021, resulting in the artificial inflation of revenues and assets and the inclusion of inaccurate information in the company’s financial disclosures.

The CMA said the convicted individuals were fined a combined total of about SR18 million and banned from working in entities supervised by the authority for periods ranging from six months to one year.

The regulator added that the final ruling was issued in coordination with relevant authorities and in connection with a public criminal case filed by the Public Prosecution after being referred by the CMA in March 2024.

It said investors affected by the violations could file individual or collective compensation claims before the Committee for Resolution of Securities Disputes after first submitting complaints to the authority.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Saudi Arabia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Five healthcare facilities in Saudi Arabia closed for serious violations.

Five healthcare facilities closed over violations

2m read
Meningococcal vaccine protects against serious infections that can spread rapidly during mass gatherings and helps reduce transmission among workers and pilgrims. File photo

Saudi mandates meningococcal vaccine for Hajj staff

1m read
Hantavirus is a rare viral disease that can become severe in some cases, usually transmitted to humans through exposure to infected rodents’ urine, saliva or droppings. [Illustrative image]

Saudi says Hantavirus risk to Kingdom is very low

2m read
Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health

Expat jailed over illegal drug promotion

1m read