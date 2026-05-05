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Saudi Arabia fines 11 people for unlicensed trade in antiquities

Move aims to protect cultural heritage in the Kingdom

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The Heritage Commission fined 11 violators for dealing in portable antiquities without obtaining the required regulatory licences.
The Heritage Commission fined 11 violators for dealing in portable antiquities without obtaining the required regulatory licences.
Saudi News Agency SPA

Saudi Arabia’s Heritage Commission said it had imposed financial penalties on 11 individuals for dealing in portable antiquities without the required licences.

The violations involved displaying and selling antiquities via online platforms without registering or documenting them with the commission, in breach of the Law of Antiquities, Museums and Urban Heritage.

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Fines varied depending on the nature of each case, reaching up to 15,000 riyals ($4,000), the commission said.

The move forms part of ongoing efforts to safeguard the kingdom’s cultural heritage and strengthen compliance with sector regulations.

The commission said it would continue to monitor violations related to heritage sites and collections and take legal action against offenders.

It urged citizens and residents to report suspected violations through its social media channels, local branches or the Archaeological Site Reporting platform, or by contacting the unified security operations centre on 911.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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