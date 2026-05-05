Move aims to protect cultural heritage in the Kingdom
Saudi Arabia’s Heritage Commission said it had imposed financial penalties on 11 individuals for dealing in portable antiquities without the required licences.
The violations involved displaying and selling antiquities via online platforms without registering or documenting them with the commission, in breach of the Law of Antiquities, Museums and Urban Heritage.
Fines varied depending on the nature of each case, reaching up to 15,000 riyals ($4,000), the commission said.
The move forms part of ongoing efforts to safeguard the kingdom’s cultural heritage and strengthen compliance with sector regulations.
The commission said it would continue to monitor violations related to heritage sites and collections and take legal action against offenders.
It urged citizens and residents to report suspected violations through its social media channels, local branches or the Archaeological Site Reporting platform, or by contacting the unified security operations centre on 911.