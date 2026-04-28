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Saudi Arabia warns of jail, fine and deportation for visa overstayers

Six-month jail, SR50,000 fines, deportation for overstayers

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The ministry also reiterated that all visit visas, regardless of type, do not permit holders to perform the pilgrimage.
The ministry also reiterated that all visit visas, regardless of type, do not permit holders to perform the pilgrimage.
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Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior Saudi Arabia has reiterated that expatriates who overstay their entry visas will face strict penalties, including up to six months in prison, fines of up to SR50,000 and deportation.

In a statement, the ministry urged all visitors to comply with regulations governing this year's Hajj season, underscoring the importance of cooperation with authorities to ensure the safety and security of pilgrims.

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It said any violation of these rules would expose offenders to legal penalties, as part of efforts to maintain order during the annual pilgrimage. The ministry reiterated that all visit visas, regardless of type, do not permit holders to perform the pilgrimage.

The ministry also called on the public to report violators by dialling 911 in the regions of Mecca, Medina, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, and 999 in other parts of the Kingdom.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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