Saudi Arabia warns of jail, fine and deportation for visa overstayers

Six-month jail, SR50,000 fines, deportation for overstayers
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior Saudi Arabia has reiterated that expatriates who overstay their entry visas will face strict penalties, including up to six months in prison, fines of up to SR50,000 and deportation.
In a statement, the ministry urged all visitors to comply with regulations governing this year's Hajj season, underscoring the importance of cooperation with authorities to ensure the safety and security of pilgrims.
It said any violation of these rules would expose offenders to legal penalties, as part of efforts to maintain order during the annual pilgrimage. The ministry reiterated that all visit visas, regardless of type, do not permit holders to perform the pilgrimage.
The ministry also called on the public to report violators by dialling 911 in the regions of Mecca, Medina, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, and 999 in other parts of the Kingdom.