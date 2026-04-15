The measures will apply from April 18 until mid-June, covering the peak Hajj period
Saudi Arabia has announced strict penalties, including a fine of up to SR100,000, for individuals who perform Hajj without a permit or assist visit visa holders in doing so illegally, the Ministry of Interior said.
The measures will apply from April 18 until mid-June, covering the peak Hajj period, and target both unauthorised pilgrims and those who facilitate their entry or stay in Mecca and the holy sites.
Under the rules, individuals caught performing or attempting to perform Hajj without a permit face a fine of up to SR20,000. The same penalty applies to visit visa holders who attempt to enter or remain in Mecca during the restricted period.
Harsher penalties of up to SR100,000 will be imposed on those who assist such violations, including applying for visit visas, transporting pilgrims, or providing accommodation in hotels, apartments or private residences. Fines may increase depending on the number of offenders involved.
Authorities said violators who infiltrate Mecca without permits, including overstayers, will be deported and banned from re-entering the Kingdom for 10 years. Courts may also order the confiscation of vehicles used in transporting offenders.
The ministry urged the public to comply with Hajj regulations and report violations to authorities.