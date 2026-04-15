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Saudi Arabia sets SR100,000 fines for illegal Hajj pilgrims

The measures will apply from April 18 until mid-June, covering the peak Hajj period

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Muslim pilgrims perform Hajj rituals
Muslim pilgrims perform Hajj rituals
AP

Saudi Arabia has announced strict penalties, including a fine of up to SR100,000, for individuals who perform Hajj without a permit or assist visit visa holders in doing so illegally, the Ministry of Interior said.

The measures will apply from April 18 until mid-June, covering the peak Hajj period, and target both unauthorised pilgrims and those who facilitate their entry or stay in Mecca and the holy sites.

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Under the rules, individuals caught performing or attempting to perform Hajj without a permit face a fine of up to SR20,000. The same penalty applies to visit visa holders who attempt to enter or remain in Mecca during the restricted period.

Harsher penalties of up to SR100,000 will be imposed on those who assist such violations, including applying for visit visas, transporting pilgrims, or providing accommodation in hotels, apartments or private residences. Fines may increase depending on the number of offenders involved.

Authorities said violators who infiltrate Mecca without permits, including overstayers, will be deported and banned from re-entering the Kingdom for 10 years. Courts may also order the confiscation of vehicles used in transporting offenders.

The ministry urged the public to comply with Hajj regulations and report violations to authorities.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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