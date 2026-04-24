The penalty applies to anyone who accommodates such visitors in hotels, apartments
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior has announced fines of up to SR100,000 for individuals who shelter visitors holding visit visas in violation of Hajj regulations, Okaz newspaper reported.
The penalty applies to anyone who accommodates such visitors in hotels, apartments, private residences or other forms of shelter, the ministry said.
It also covers those who conceal individuals or provide any assistance that enables them to remain in Makkah or the holy sites without the required permits.
The measures will be enforced throughout the Hajj season, from the start of Dhul Qada to mid-Dhul Hijjah. Fines may be multiplied depending on the number of individuals involved in each violation.
The ministry urged the public to comply with Hajj regulations and cooperate with authorities to ensure the safety and security of pilgrims, warning that breaches could result in significant legal consequences.
The ministry has also called on the public to report violations, providing dedicated emergency numbers for different regions across the Kingdom.