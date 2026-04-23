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Saudi Arabia warns of 10-year jail, SR10 million fines for unlicensed food activity during Hajj

Zero-tolerance policy to safeguard pilgrims’ health, safety

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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SFDA reinforced a strict ban on manufacturing or storing food products without proper licensing
SFDA reinforced a strict ban on manufacturing or storing food products without proper licensing
AFP

The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has reinforced a strict ban on manufacturing or storing food products without proper licensing during the 2026 Hajj season, warning that violators could face up to 10 years in prison and fines of SR10 million.

In a statement, the authority said all food factories and warehouses must comply with the Food Law and its implementing regulations, underscoring that ensuring the safety of food and medicine for pilgrims remains its top priority.

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The SFDA said it would maintain a zero-tolerance approach to breaches, stressing that products must not be stored outside licensed facilities and that closed establishments must not resume operations without regulatory approval.

 It also prohibited the trading of products that fail to meet approved standards and requirements, warning that offenders could face a range of penalties, including financial fines, custodial sentences, suspension from food-related activities for up to 180 days, and the revocation or suspension of licences for up to one year.

 The measures form part of broader efforts to strengthen food safety during Hajj, with the authority working alongside other government entities to support pilgrims in line with directives from the Saudi leadership.

 The SFDA urged all establishments to comply strictly with regulations and called on the public to report violations via its unified number 19999.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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