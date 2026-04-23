Zero-tolerance policy to safeguard pilgrims’ health, safety
The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has reinforced a strict ban on manufacturing or storing food products without proper licensing during the 2026 Hajj season, warning that violators could face up to 10 years in prison and fines of SR10 million.
In a statement, the authority said all food factories and warehouses must comply with the Food Law and its implementing regulations, underscoring that ensuring the safety of food and medicine for pilgrims remains its top priority.
The SFDA said it would maintain a zero-tolerance approach to breaches, stressing that products must not be stored outside licensed facilities and that closed establishments must not resume operations without regulatory approval.
It also prohibited the trading of products that fail to meet approved standards and requirements, warning that offenders could face a range of penalties, including financial fines, custodial sentences, suspension from food-related activities for up to 180 days, and the revocation or suspension of licences for up to one year.
The measures form part of broader efforts to strengthen food safety during Hajj, with the authority working alongside other government entities to support pilgrims in line with directives from the Saudi leadership.
The SFDA urged all establishments to comply strictly with regulations and called on the public to report violations via its unified number 19999.